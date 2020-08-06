Zulu Rapid fast becoming Mutton’s money maker

DOGWATCH

By Isaac Murphy

COREY Mutton has formed a strong bond with the breeders at Zulu Lodge on the NSW North Coast and the trainer looks to have landed a gem with Zulu Rapid.

The two-year-old made it three wins on the trot last Saturday night fending off the talented Rio Valiente in the run to the line.

The bitch started her career with three wins over the short course at The Gardens and Gosford but had been in a drought until July 21 when she picked up her first win for Mutton over the 520 metres in a 30.75 run.

The bitch went on to win on the short back-up four days later doing it tough from box eight, getting a week's rest before her Fifth Grade final on Saturday where she led again from out wide to make it three on the trot.

Zulu Rapid and trainer Corey Mutton. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Mutton said he couldn't have been any happier with how the bitch was travelling. He originally purchased her as a short course bitch, but he saw in her work she wanted further and hasn't ruled out a step to the 600 once she gets some more experience.

Her next challenge is at Albion Park on a Thursday night, but she is sure to be back at Ipswich soon where Mutton does most of his work and clearly has a bitch who loves the circuit.

Zulu Rapid in full flight. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Kiss and Cut gives Crawford another litter winner

JEFF Crawford has enjoyed great success in recent months with his Kiss and Cut

and All/Reshuffle winner producing two feature race winners.

Kiss And Spin in the Group Three Flying Amy and Eulogia in the Mick Byrne Memorial Final.

As with most litters, a couple of pups come along quicker than others.

While Kiss and Cut hasn't achieved the accolades of her litter mates yet, she's off to a pretty good start going two from two over the 431 metres at Ipswich the last two Tuesdays.

Her maiden win on July 28 was a painless watch flying out of the two box to set up a five length break down the back which she held right to the line in a sharp 25.29 clip.

She stepped up in grade the following Tuesday and faces $1.33 favourite Anfield Girl who boasts run a personal best of 24.86 over the trip, but that didn't deter Crawford's charge who showed no fear from box seven on the corner start cutting straight across the field on the way to a 25.27 run.

Kiss and Cut's only other start was at Albion Park where she was tailed off on debut in the Eric Thomson Memorial heats. She now moves to fifth grade company at Ipswich where Crawford is likely to keep her while she goes through her grades.

She's one to watch with one thing on her mind in the boxes, get on the bunny which she's done successfully from an inside then outside draw.

Hara's Panda continues to Highball for Stephenson

MICHAEL Stephenson's gun two-year-old Hara's Panda boasts 14 wins at just 26 months of age, in the last two months he's only finished out of the placings once. That was in the Group Three Flying Amy, his latest triumph a slick 30.47 effort to win the Mixed Fourth Fifth Grade 520 metre final at Ipswich on Tuesday's card.

The dog qualified the week prior with a typical first out first home performance in 30.71, slightly quicker than Allan Oshyer's Chanticleer who won the other heat in 30.82.

Stephenson's dog went up a $1.75 favourite after his heat performance despite a tough box five draw, but despite a tough fight from Chanticleer Hara's Panda prevailed again a 30.47 winner by two lengths, substantially lowering his best time around Ipswich and taking his career earnings in excess of $55,000.

The dog has been on an incredible run only out of the placings once while notching up win after win in his last 14 starts, wily veteran Stephenson very selective where he places the dog.

Look out for him in upcoming Saturday night races at Ipswich as Stephenson continues to go through his grades before tackling open class company, a dog with his box manners is a huge chance in any 520-metre event.

Lovely Stunner's soft spot for Ipswich

LOVELY Stunner hasn't had a whole lot of consistency in her racing life.

Starting as a Townsville product under owner/trainer Robert Lound last year the bitch showed flashes of brilliances winning multiple Best 8's but was plagued by up and down results.

After more than a hundred days off the scene the bitch reappeared under the care of Denise Robinson at Lismore, where she tangled with the likes of Painted Picture without success.

Lound had wanted to get the bitch to Queensland and when a kennel spot freed up for George Clegg, she was off to the Sunshine state and finally got her first look at Ipswich in April this year.

After a modest debut she came out second up and went bang a 24.85 winner in sensational fashion. It was the form Lound knew the bitch had in her she just needed the right circumstances.

The rollercoaster wasn't over yet though. Lovely Stunner went on to win a couple of races at Albion Park before finishing behind Best 8 Ipswich dog Best Fit before again going to the Northern Rivers and Denise Robinson through the COVID-19 months.

First chance Robinson got when the borders reopened to Northern Rivers trainers. She brought Lovely Stunner back to Ipswich on July 24, duly saluting in 25.32.

She followed it up with another win in 25.23 on July 28 card, bringing her total to three wins and a second from four starts at the track and trip.

Priest impresses with unlikely treble

TERRY Priest has made a concerted effort to fill his kennels with more talent and subsequently more winners and it looks to be paying off as he claimed a treble on the July 31 card in unusual circumstances.

The day started with Cash Only, the son of Collision was engaged in just his second race start over the flying 288 metres and was met with good support holding firm at $2.70 in the market from the red.

After getting shuffled back shortly after the start it looked like the dog would run a solid second placing as he spotted the leader four lengths on turning only to go into overdrive grabbing his rival on the line to record an unlikely victory.

Priest grabbed a race to race double when fifteen start maiden and $18 chance Credit Wise went straight to the front and didn't look like getting beaten from box two, a good 17.22 gallop for the dog that had yet to show much on the track.

Priest almost grabbed a race 288 metre treble when Shadow Court was narrowly beaten in race four over the distance but he only had to wait until race six and the 431 metres to see Impatient Miss hit the frame at $71, comfortably holding Greg Stella's talented Certification who was a $1.45 favourite by two lengths.

The unlikely trio prove sure things are few and far between in greyhound racing and Priest's persistence paid off with a big day.

Catton comes back to happy hunting ground

JAYDO'S Jet was a 15-start maiden when John Catton brought the dog to the 431 metres at Ipswich in May.

The two-year-old preceded to put four wins on end at the track and had a new lease on life.

He's been up in grade over the 520 metres at Ipswich and Albion Park over the last couple of months but recently returned to the 431 metre start and tasted immediate success, most recently winning in a sharp 25.1 on the July 31 card.

There are a lot of good dogs that concentrate on the distance but his six from eight track and distance record always put him in the picture.

Canya Cruise a class above

SERENA Lawrance's freakish two-year-old Canya Cruise continues to come on in leaps and bounds, coming out well on top in a match race with Best Fit is last Saturday night's 431 metre contest.

Best Fit is a prolific winner over the track and trip for Darren Russell and held sway in the betting from box one over Lawrance's Albion Park 395 metre track record holder.

When Best Fit hesitated at the start it was all over Canya Cruise on the bunny and running time clocking in at 24.62 only a couple of lengths of Bubble Guppy's track record.

Lawrance likes to mix his runs, so he may not be back this week but if he is get along and watch the flying machine.