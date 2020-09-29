Menu
Zookeeper mauled by 200kg gorilla

by Lee Brown, New York Post
29th Sep 2020 5:15 AM

A Spanish zookeeper was left with serious chest and head injuries after being mauled by a 200kg gorilla who broke through three security doors, according to officials.

The 46-year-old keeper was serving breakfast at the Madrid Zoo Aquarium Sunday when she was surprised by 29-year-old great ape Malabo in what should have been a secure area, officials told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"The zoo team managed to separate the animal from her and later, a veterinary team anaesthetised it with a tranquilliser dart," the zoo said.

The zookeeper was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries today after the animal broke through three safety doors.
"The animal was taken to its pen where it is calm," the zoo said of Malabo, who was raised there since birth is normally "close to his caregivers."

The worker - who was not identified but had worked there 19 years - suffered head and chest injuries as well as two broken arms, and remains in serious condition in a hospital, according to AFP.

Police and the zoo said they were investigating how the gorilla was able to enter the enclosure, which is protected with a triple door.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Zookeeper mauled by 200kg gorilla

