Ipswich Nature Centre
Environment

Zoo gate opened

Cordell Richardson
by
11th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
TODAY we take a behind the scenes look at a place in Ipswich where grunting wombats and inquisitive bilbies can be found.

I went behind the fences to check out what keepers at Ipswich Nature Centre experience each day.

I learnt on my adventure there was one animal in particular at the centre that didn't appreciate my presence, Milly the common wombat.

"The dragon-like grunts emitting from her den and the protection wielded by staff along with the "Warning I may bite" sign left me content in photographing her from a distance.

The greeting received was the opposite with the bilbies, hopping toward me and attempting to climb my leg with their noses in the air.

The centre is open six days a week and is located within Queens Park.

Be sure to say hello to Milly for me.

