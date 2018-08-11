Zoo gate opened
TODAY we take a behind the scenes look at a place in Ipswich where grunting wombats and inquisitive bilbies can be found.
I went behind the fences to check out what keepers at Ipswich Nature Centre experience each day.
I learnt on my adventure there was one animal in particular at the centre that didn't appreciate my presence, Milly the common wombat.
"The dragon-like grunts emitting from her den and the protection wielded by staff along with the "Warning I may bite" sign left me content in photographing her from a distance.
The greeting received was the opposite with the bilbies, hopping toward me and attempting to climb my leg with their noses in the air.
The centre is open six days a week and is located within Queens Park.
Be sure to say hello to Milly for me.