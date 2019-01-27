Zontians, Amelia Earhart luggage tags and centenary aprons

BIG DAY: Ipswich Zontians at the Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre for the annual Amelia Earhart celebration.

THE Queensland Times reported that on a Monday night in 1979, 20 Ipswich Women became Zontians and were loving it.

The report read: "They joined Britain's Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher and nearly 10,000 other business and professional women who belong to Zonta International."

It was these women who 40 years ago founded the new Zonta Club in Ipswich and joined a worldwide organisation of women working to advance the status of females and to foster community networks and fellowship.

Challinor Centre medical officer Dr Anne Reid became the club's first president, with Erica McNamara as treasurer and Trish Kinnane the secretary.

But the number one member of this new club was Gaye Anderson and along with Robyn Hargreaves, there are the two Charter Members still serving in the club.

Not only will Ipswich Zonta celebrate its 40th birthday this year, it will proudly celebrate the centenary of Zonta International also.

And as part of these celebrations, Ipswich Zonta launched its commemorative Amelia Earhart Luggage Tags, and Centenary aprons (in teal and cafe lait). It will soon release its publication on the history of the Zonta Club of Ipswich.

In her speech about the history of the Zonta Club of Ipswich at the annual Amelia Earhart celebratory function held last Sunday at the Amberley Aviation Centre, Pam van de Hoef said that club women had helped raise well in excess of a $250,000 and more than $80,000 for projects run by Zonta International in disadvantaged and emerging countries.

"They have done this with great style and panache," Ms van de Hoef said.

Zontians remember Zontian Amelia Earhart's contribution to the aerospace industry and her empowerment of women in science annually.

Ms Earhart embarked on a 3875km flight from Honolulu to Oakland in California and became the first person to fly solo to the United States from Hawaii.

She had already flown over the Atlantic five years earlier and this flight made her the first person to fly across both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Unfortunately, Ms Earhart disappeared on a flight in 1937 and her remains have never been discovered.

Zonta International established the Amelia Earhart Fellowship I her honour in 1938 and since then more than 1500 fellowships have been awarded.

"Zonta" a Native-American word meaning honest and trustworthy was adopted in 1919 to symbolise the combined qualities of honesty and trust, inspiration and the ability to work together for service and world understanding.

For the past 40 years, the women of Ipswich Zonta have been conducting their business with those qualities in mind.

They are involved in many projects such as "birthing kits" that are sent to poorer nations to help women give birth in better conditions, sew breast cushions to help women suffering from breast cancer be more comfortable and funded bursaries for girls at primary and secondary schools.

Add to this a mixture of guest speakers at their meetings makes this club a very active one indeed.

Happy birthday, Ipswich Zonta.