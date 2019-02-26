Zonta to host breakfast to celebrate women

The Zonta Club of Ipswich will be hosting a breakfast on International Women's Day.

The Zonta Club of Ipswich will be hosting a breakfast on International Women's Day. Contributed

THE Zonta Club of Ipswich will be hosting a breakfast for International Women's Day this March, and you're invited.

The breakfast will be held on Friday, March 8 from 6.45-8.30am at the Racehorse Hotel in Booval.

President Pat Evatt is hoping to have a record attendance at this year's celebration.

"Our goal for this year is to have 300 people at the breakfast," she said.

"Last year we had a very big event, but this year we want it to be even bigger.

"We are hoping the community will come and join us for this very special event."

The guest speaker at the breakfast is Ans Van Erp. Ans was born in Paramaribo in South America. Soon after arriving in Australia 30 years ago, Ans joined Zonta and shares the belief that women's rights are human rights, and that education is the key to empowering women and girls.

Ans has been district governor of Zonta and district chair of the nominating committee.

Mrs Evatt said having such an influential person visiting Ipswich was a big coup for the city. "Ans is wonderful," she said. "She will be talking on the perspective of Zonta's involvement in the advancement of women in today's society, and promote the work Zonta has done this year."

This year marks 100 years since the formation of Zonta International.

Locally, the Zonta Club of Ipswich will be marking their 40th birthday this year.

Since their inception four decades ago, the club has been involved in many fundraising and service activities such as raising money for medical equipment for hospice and aged care providers, scholarships to university for young women seeking further educational opportunities, programs to enhance self esteem of disadvantaged women, and preparing thousands of birthing kits that have been distributed to women in third world countries to enable the safe delivery of babies.

To attend the breakfast for International Women's Day, send an email to eventsipswichzonta @gmail.com.