Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Who are Extinction Rebellion and what do they want?
News

Zombies surround Parliament House in climate protest

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Feb 2021 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Extinction Rebellion protesters are at Parliament House this morning dressed as zombies to protest climate change inaction on the first sitting day of parliament in 2021.

The group which has around thirty people have blocked Alice Street outside Parliament House while dancing to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

An Extinction Rebellion protester dancing in the middle of the road during peak traffic outside Parliament House.
An Extinction Rebellion protester dancing in the middle of the road during peak traffic outside Parliament House.

Traffic built up George Street and Alice Street as the group danced, streaming the performance live via Facebook.

The group was briefly on the grounds of Parliament House before police moved them back on to the footpath.

Police watch on as protesters danced outside Parliament House.
Police watch on as protesters danced outside Parliament House.


Police are in attendance but there have been no altercations so far.

The group chanted 'we'll be back' and announced they may be making another appearance on March 22.

Originally published as Zombies surround Parliament House in climate protest

More Stories

climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        News Queensland’s Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches and public commemorations will go ahead as normal in 2021, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.

        JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Premium Content JobKeeper replacement as industry faces economic cliff

        Employment Tax cashflow likely for JobKeeper replacement: tourism industry

        Ipswich hosts Qld titles: Massive influx into city expected

        Premium Content Ipswich hosts Qld titles: Massive influx into city expected

        Cycling & MTB After false start due to COVID, BMX officials gearing up for major week of racing.

        Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        Premium Content Exposed: Regions with most able-to-work people claiming dole

        News Areas with highest healthy singles able to work but claiming dole