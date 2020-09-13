Zero new coronavirus cases recorded overnight

QUEENSLAND has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with almost 5000 tests carried out in the last testing period.

In yesterday’s update, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland had recorded three new cases of COVID-19.

The three latest cases include two girls aged under 10 and a man in his 20s, all from the West Moreton region.

They were all in quarantine when they tested positive and form part of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy coronavirus cluster of 48 people.

There are currently more than 20 active cases in the West Moreton region.

Queensland Health has updated its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited to include the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack’s at the Town Square Shopping Centre on 8 September between 8pm and 1am.