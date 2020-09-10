Menu
COVID TESTING
Zero new cases after Ipswich coronavirus surge

Paige Ashby
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM
QUEENSLAND has recorded zero new coronavirus cases overnight with the state’s total active cases sitting at 27.

It comes after a surge in cases yesterday with eight new virus cases announced, including three health care workers.

More than 200 Ipswich Hospital staff remain in quarantine with a total of seven health care workers testing positive to the virus.

There were eight new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland on Wednesday night as two Brisbane clusters grow. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance services Steven Miles said while the state is not out of the woods yet, the hard work of Queenslanders was making a difference.

Queensland has conducted more than 1 million tests since the beginning of the virus outbreak.

The Deputy Premier said more than 10,000 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward and got tested. We couldn’t have done this without you. We must keep up our high levels of testing,” he said.

“If you have any symptoms at all, please stay home, get tested and stay home until you get your results back.”

