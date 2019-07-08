Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

ZEEK Power feels like a winner even though he's not wearing The Voice crown.

The 28-year-old singer songwriter was all smiles after losing out to all-star Diana Rouvas in Sunday's grand final.

The Bowen and Rockhampton-raised artist took to social media to thank his family and to congratulate Diana, who competed in the first season of The Voice in 2012 and made it all the way to the top eight with Keith Urban as her mentor.

"The 'Thank Yous' will continue throughout the rest of the week but right now I honour God, I honour my wife and I honour my family for supporting me through this incredible chapter of my life," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you @dianarouvas. You're a queen and the world is so much better off with you in it, let alone with your freakish voice."

Zeek's highlight of the night was his duet with his superstar coach Kelly Rowland. Balancing on a suspended platform, the duo performed Michael Jackson's Earth Song as rain showered down over them.

His solo performance of Prince's Kiss was upbeat, showing off the higher end of his vocal range, but it had viewers divided over how much it aligned with his laid-back style. It followed fans also querying Kelly's song choice the previous week for Zeek's semi-final.

While Diana was the favourite to win, Sunday's grand final show wasn't without its controversies. A technical hitch in voting saw dozens of viewers take to social media to complain.

The program's official site had crashed before voting ended, meaning many viewers were left frustrated when they couldn't successfully vote for their favourite performer.

"Hundreds of thousands of votes have been coming through during tonight's show which has caused some technical problems for a small number of viewers, however votes are continuing to flow through," a Nine representative said in a statement to media.

"The technical problem has now been solved. We appreciate everybody's support for the artists and the show."

Zeek is already planning ahead for the next stage of his career and he revealed Queenslanders won't have to wait long to see him on stage.

"This is my passion and I don't want to take my foot off the pedal," he said.

"Moving forward from here I've got some touring stuff lined up for the back half of 2019 with some different people and festivals coming up as well... some will be headlining, some in support of some well-established bands and artists in Australia.

"Obviously the show's increased my fan base by a lot as well and the cool thing is now I can go to a bunch of different towns and cities and have the support to put on some shows."