Zeek blows Voice coaches away with powerful performance

Zeek Power is through to the next stage of The Voice after getting all four coaches to turn their chairs.

Zeek Power is through to the next stage of The Voice after getting all four coaches to turn their chairs. Channel 9

ZEEK Power is the first member of Team Kelly after opening the seventh season of The Voice in sensational style.

The Bowen-born, Rockhampton-raised singer was the first hopeful to perform for the coaches in the reality singing show's blind auditions tonight.

The 28-year-old, who now hails from Brisbane, had his pick of all four superstar coaches thanks to his soulful, acoustic rendition of Runnin' by Beyonce and Naughty Boy.

"Going first was good and bad at the same time. It was nerve-racking because all the coaches had space (on their teams) but I wondered if they were going to be keen to pick anyone so early on," he said.

RnB singer Kelly Rowland, who rose to fame as part of the all-girl group Destiny's Child with Beyonce, told Zeek his performance, which started acapella, was confident and powerful.

"That song reminds me a lot of my grandma," he said.

"She passed away a few years ago now and she was the one who taught me my first guitar chords when I was five or six years old. I was eager to try to play this song acoustically because that's what she taught me. Not only that, Beyonce is crazy right? She's just next level.

"The acapella thing was pretty freaky. It was definitely a stretch for me to get up and try and do something like that. I had no point of reference to pick a key, so it was like oh man when this guitar comes in I hope I'm key. It would have been a funny audition if I wasn't in key."

Zeek is determined not to be categorised as a cover singer while he's on the show.

"For me the goal isn't necessarily to win the competition. The goal for me is to stay on this wave and ride it for as long as I can and allow it to become the vehicle for my stuff," he said.

"I write my own stuff and I want to share that with people.

"I'm just trying to be a sponge and soak it up and be teachable as much as I can. I'm big on relationships and connecting with people, and the coolest thing about The Voice so far has been the friendships that have been formed between the other artists."

The Voice continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Nine.