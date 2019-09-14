Zeb strives to preserve perfect record

RUGBY LEAGUE: Workhorse Swifts front rower Zeb Nuuola does not know what it feels like to lose a grand final.

Since moving from Auckland to Springfield in 2008 aged 15 and linking with the Panthers' juniors he has played in four and is yet to taste defeat.

"I haven't lost one,” he said.

"Fingers crossed it doesn't happen this week.”

Nuuola shifted from the Panthers to the Ipswich Jets and played a season in colts and another in FOGS (reserve grade). Encouraged to seek out a local club by Jets' coaching staff, he had friends playing out of Purga already so the club was a natural fit.

Having played footy since the age of five, the 27-year-old Redbank resident has now contested 22 straight seasons and been at home at Swifts for six years. In that time, the club has reached the finals four times, only to be eliminated at the final hurdle.

Nuuola is well aware it is the Bluebirds' centenary year. He knows what the club means to all who have proudly worn the jersey and what it would mean to supporters if his in-form side can best the Brethren.

"It is a good achievement just to be there but it will be even better to win it,” he said.

The hard-working prop who plays because he loves the game and the brotherhood it provides spoke highly of coach Damian O'Donohue and his ability to unite a group of men in pursuit of a common goal.

"Fifty per cent of the side has changed from last year,” he said. "There has been a lot of new faces and he has brought everyone together.”