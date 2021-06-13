Zayne keeping faith Knights can rebuild winning form

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg senses his team is ready to fight hard to keep out of the relegation zone. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LOYAL Ipswich Knights player Zayne Freiberg is wisely having a break from futsal to concentrate on his football commitments.

Having been named the Football Queensland Premier League goalkeeper of the year last season, he was unable to start the 2021 season after hurting his hip playing the indoor game.

However, he was encouraged by his fourth game back guarding the net in the Knights' latest 2-2 draw with Mitchelton at Bundamba.

"I'm getting some form back as well,'' Freiberg said, having made his Football Queensland Premier League 1 return via some earlier FFA Cup wins over Moggill and Souths United.

Highly regarded keeper

On a "freezing'' Friday night, the Knights came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 before Mitchelton equalised in the last 10 minutes.

"We played quite well,'' Freiberg said.

"We've been struggling the last few weeks. We had a bit of momentum going but I feel as though this game we definitely played much better and we created a lot more opportunities.''

Freiberg said Matt Haspel's first half goal on Friday night was "quality'' before Mitchelton seized on being awarded a penalty.

Knights captain Josh Wilson put his team ahead in the second half playing a more attacking role.

But the Knights had a last gasp chance to seal victory before ever-dangerous striker Darryl Barton missed a penalty.

The Mitchelton keeper dived the right way to stop Barton's shot.

That came after Barton had scored a hat-trick just weeks earlier in the Knights' extra-time FFA Cup victory over Souths United.

Barton on target

"Even though we got two goals against us (on Friday night), defensively we were showing a bit more ticker in the back there,'' Freiberg said. "A bit more desperate as well.''

A positive for the Knights was a point from the draw keeps them ahead of Mitchelton in the mid-table battle.

"It's very tight,'' Freiberg said.

"The top three I think are pretty safe but then the rest of us are all in a fight.

"Hopefully we (the Knights) can all just gel at once and get a good roll.''

The Knights have next weekend off for the Ipswich Cup before playing South West Queensland on June 27 at Bundamba.

As for his plans for the rest of this season, the dependable Freiberg was focused on helping his team retain a top five spot.

"I'll stay away from futsal to the end of the season at least,'' Freiberg, 33, said.

"The body is not like it used to be. It doesn't repair quite as quick.''

FQPL1: Ipswich Knights 2 (Matt Haspels, Josh Wilson) drew Mitchelton 2 at Bundamba.