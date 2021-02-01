Menu
West Moreton Anglican College cricketers have continued where they left off. Pictured is a previous premiership-winning team enjoying their historic achievement in the TAS 1sts competition. The team's success came in the college's 25th year.
Cricket

Zac’s unbeaten ton sets up perfect start for WestMAC

1st Feb 2021 11:15 AM

THE West Moreton Anglican College TAS sporting year could not have started any better than with a swashbuckling 130 not out from opening batsmen Zac Fisher.

The year 11 WestMAC student propelled the defending premiers to a commanding 153-run win against St Paul's School (153) on Saturday.

Talented West Moreton Anglican College cricketer Zac Fisher scored an unbeaten century, batting through the innings.
In an impressive display of stroke play and temperament, Zac managed to bat through the entire 50 overs.

Zac's innings was a rare feat in school sport.

He received great support in the First XI from Fletcher Madden (64) and Baydn Pond (65 not out). They were cheered on by many junior TAS hockey and cricket players who showed the famous WestMAC spirit by staying to watch following a clinic.

WestMAC's early success continues a fine tradition of cricketing achievements in recent years.

The Junior TAS season begins on Saturday.

WestMAC bowlers were led by Josh Boyle (3/14), Emmanuel O'Hara (1/16), Caleb Doyle (1/19), Tom Dove (3/31) and Fisher (2/2).

In other news, WestMAC's girls First XI football team kicked off their premiership defence with an exciting 2-1 win over St Paul's School.

