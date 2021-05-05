Zac’s mature approach chasing Junior World Cup dream

Norths A-Grade player Zac Profke is preparing for the Australian under-21 training camp. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

HAVING made the Australian under-21 squad for the first time, Zac Profke knows he has a huge challenge ahead.

That is to promote his name up the list of 44 hockey players chosen for a week-long national training camp at the Gold Coast starting on Sunday.

Being one of the newcomers, the Ipswich sharpshooter has a chance to show what he can do with a goal of representing Australia at the FIH 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Profke, who turns 20 in August, is realistic about his prospects.

He understands other players vying for national team spots have been in contention for longer.

“It’s a bit nerve-racking but I’m looking forward to it,’’ he said.

“My firm goal is to make the Junior World Cup but I’m still young.’’



That’s why the Ipswich Norths and Pine Rivers-St Andrews talent is so focused.

“There’s still a few little things to work on but hopefully I can come back after the camp and play some good hockey,’’ he said.

“Experience is one of my biggest goals I guess.

“There’s some tough opposition.



“I’m definitely going to give it a crack no matter what.’’

The rising sportsman can also gain inspiration knowing past Ipswich players like Cade Banditt and Bates twins Tim and Michael have made Australian under-21 sides. They shared in international successes with the Burras.

Most refreshing is hearing the former Amberley State School and St Edmund’s College student display his growing maturity.

Although Profke has made state teams since under 13, he has in recent years had to prove himself.

He has bolstered his all-round game while further developing his strength as a lethal penalty corner striker.

“I feel like I’ve done it myself,’’ he said.

“I’ve knuckled down and made sure it was my own priority, not anyone else’s.’’

Former state under-18 player Zac Profke has been recognised further with selection in the Australian under-21 squad for this weekend’s training camp.

Profke also benefited from a trip early last year to the Australian Institute of Sport being identified for the Australian Futures camp.

Buoyed by the latest call-up, Profke was preparing for Queensland under-21 training tonight before a Brisbane Division 1 match at Labrador on Saturday. He will likely sit out Norths A-Grade match on Saturday night due to his extra demands this week.

The latest Australian under-21 squad will gather at the Gold Coast High Performance Centre at Runaway Bay from Sunday for the training camp.

“Our coaching group is excited to work closely to help advance the players’ hockey growth on and off the pitch, especially after the restrictions and limited opportunities last year,” said Burras head coach Ben Bishop.

“The camp will involve skill development sessions, off field learnings and what I am sure will be high quality intra-squad matches to challenge the athletes as they work towards other junior program activities in 2021.”

A final team for the Junior World Cup will be chosen after the Australian under-21 championships in late June.