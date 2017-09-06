Zac Lemberg soaring where only Eagles dare

WARHORSE: Goodna prop Zac Lemberg will be a man on a mission in Saturday night's A Grade grand final showdown with Fassifern.

ZAC Lemberg looks to his left and looks to his right and he knows where he belongs - in the heart of the Eagles' nest.

The Goodna prop is hungry to win back-to-back Ipswich A Grade premierships, with the might of the Fassifern Bombers standing in the way of that quest at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday night.

Like his grandfather Joe Richardson and his father Joe Richardson Snr before him - both former Goodna players - Lemberg has the Eagles in his blood.

It is no surprise that last year's premiership win was laden with meaning for him.

"It was my first premiership since I was about 16,” he says.

"You want to play football to be successful. That is the most important thing to me.

"But going into that game I wasn't taking it for granted.

"We are lucky enough to be in it again this year, but I knew it could possibly not happen again.

"My grandma and grandad are both in good health and it was a great thing they could both come out and see me play.

"To get the premiership win, I knew what it meant to my grandfather and to all of his children. All my aunties and uncles have a connection with the club and I got phone calls and text messages from them.

"On my dad's (Justin Lemberg's) side of the family it was very important to them too. My other grandfather, Ross Lemberg, won a premiership in the Mackay competition when he was a young fella and played Foley Shield.

"He will be at the game on the weekend as well.”

Lemberg returned to play with his junior club Goodna in 2015 after finishing his Intrust Super Cup commitments.

He played with the Jets Colts after finishing school at St Peter Claver College when teacher Todd Riggs, a former Jet himself, linked him with the club.

"I was lucky enough to get picked up by the Broncos in the last year of my Colts footy and played under 20s,” Lemberg said.

"In hindsight it might have been better to stay here and develop in Ipswich, but when you are young and the Broncos come knocking you don't say no.”

Lemberg then played with the Redcliffe Dolphins where he learned a lot and made his Intrust Super Cup debut. Three seasons with Souths-Logan Magpies then followed.

Lemberg is a carpenter, so he knows what it takes to build something of quality that lasts.

So he is able to pinpoint how the Magpies and Eagles have built clubs of substance.

"Souths-Logan is very similar to Goodna,” Lemberg says.

"A lot of different cultures come together. The Islanders and Aboriginal fellas all get together, and it is a working class club as well, like Goodna where we get by on the smell of an oily rag.

"But they do a really good job and there are a lot of good people at Souths.

"That is the main thing that keeps Goodna going; the Old Boys and the staff.

"We have a really good group of fellas. Our captain Ramon (Filipine) does such a good job. I can't give him enough credit for what he does on the field, at training and the way he leads with all the behind the scenes things.

"The fellas I play with are a massive reason why I play here and why we can get the calibre of players we do.”

Ask him about Saturday's blockbuster and the desire that burns within every Eagle to go back-to-back and the response is emphatic.

"We all want it just as badly as we did last year,” he says.