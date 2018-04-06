Yum way to spend a day

Yes please, kids on school holidays learn how a Dominos pizza is made.

KIDS have so much to do these school holidays at Orion.

For only $3 they can learn how to roll pizza dough and make their own pizza in the Dominos kitchen and they can also eat their creations.

Proceeds are donated to Foodbank.

Then at the Kids Burger Masterclass at Grill'd they can build their own burgers and learn how to make them healthy.

The burger masterclass included chips and a drink and costs $10.

Everyday there's something running so check out http://www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/ for more information and to see what's available.