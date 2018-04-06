Menu
Yes please, kids on school holidays learn how a Dominos pizza is made.
Yes please, kids on school holidays learn how a Dominos pizza is made.
Yum way to spend a day

6th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

KIDS have so much to do these school holidays at Orion.

For only $3 they can learn how to roll pizza dough and make their own pizza in the Dominos kitchen and they can also eat their creations.

Proceeds are donated to Foodbank.

Then at the Kids Burger Masterclass at Grill'd they can build their own burgers and learn how to make them healthy.

The burger masterclass included chips and a drink and costs $10.

Everyday there's something running so check out http://www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/ for more information and to see what's available.

