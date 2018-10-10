Half of Jewel workers ‘let go’ ahead of restart

THE developer and the builder of the stalled $1.4 billion Jewel triple towers hope work will restart "soon" - cold comfort for 350 to 400 site staff now confirmed as let go.

Union members maintained a presence at the Surfers Paradise beachfront site yesterday in protest after an unexpected halt hit the 900-strong workforce two weeks ago.

Developer Yuhu Group, which bought the ambitious project off Chinese-backed Wanda-Ridong earlier this year, is promising "priority consideration" for Jewel subbies and workers when it restarts.

Aerial view of Jewel worksite lower podiums after workers walked off the job last week. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Existing suppliers and subcontractors know this project better than anyone else and we absolutely welcome and encourage them to be involved in remaining works or additional works arising out of proposed design changes.

Jewel has topped out but a source estimated $300 million worth of work still needed to be done to finish a 169-room hotel and 512 apartments.

The Bulletin yesterday asked Yuhu Group and major builder Multiplex if any work was happening on site yet.

Aerial view of Jewel worksite. Picture: Glenn Hampson

In their first joint statement since contractors yanked crews and workers were let go, Yuhu Group and Multiplex replied: "Multiplex, with Yuhu's support, is in discussion with the unions representing the workforce to resolve workers' concerns around the immediate term employment disruption on site.

"We are hopeful that work on site will recommence soon.

"It is worth noting the majority of the works are unaffected by the redesign process."

The statement added Multiplex "remained Yuhu's major project partner" and a mid-2019 finish was still expected.

Jewel workers staged a protest march from the construction site to the Yuhu offices at 50 Cavill Avenue, Surfers Paradise.



That was of little comfort to one Jewel worker who said the situation had been horrendous for his family, which includes children aged 3 and 4.

"It's been horrendous, I'm sole income household with two young children," he said.

"The wife is trying to be supportive but obviously she's very nervous.

"She's looking at trying to get back into the workforce but is doing full time uni via correspondence and looking after small kids so it's hard for her.

"We were getting ready to spend six months on this project to make a little money and we were planning a holiday for Easter next year."

His employer tried to find other work for his men but still had to let staff go, he said.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commision chairman RL Williams said a meeting was held yesterday with Jewel workers and an investigation into the site was proceeding at pace".