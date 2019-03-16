Yuexing tourism development at Zilzie resort moves forward

The multi-million-dollar tourism investment into the Capricorn Coast by Chinese development company the Yuexing Group has taken another major step forward with the appointment of Place Design Group as their principal design company.

The Place Design Group has an outstanding reputation, both nationally and internationally, and are no strangers to the Capricorn Coast, having delivered the Yeppoon Foreshore revitalisation project, including the design for the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Council was formally advised of the appointment last week during our delegation to China.

When complete, the new resort will represent one of the largest mainland tourism developments that the region has seen.

It will take our region one step closer to being able to attract direct international flights into Rockhampton.

While the full scope and design of the final concept plan will not be released until all aspects to the master plan are fully prepared and documented, the initial elements that are planned for inclusion are certainly exciting.

Elements will include world-class accommodation and tourism facilities, lakes and water features, a focus on taking full advantage of the coastal landscape, seascape and environmental features of the site, as well as providing community access to a range of retail and restaurant offerings.

The company representatives also again confirmed they were keen to explore the possibility of incorporating ocean access to Great Keppel Islands from Coorooman Creek, connectivity with existing boat-ramp facilities and beachfront walking tracks into their master plans.

Given the importance of the development to our long-term strategic objectives of attracting international tourism to the region, Council will be encouraging the Yuexing Group to also work closely with the State Government through the office of the Coordinator-General.

From the outset the Yuexing Group has stated that one of the primary reasons for its investment on the Capricorn Coast is our natural pristine environment, and the fact our region has not been spoilt by over-development.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and I were both pleased to once again hear that the Yuexing Group did not want to rush the project to ensure the final design would both complement the pristine environment and enhance the natural beauty of the area.

There is no doubt from what we have seen of the Yeuxing Group's developments in China that it will be delivering a 'world class' integrated resort development.

Importantly, developments of this standard are the major catalyst needed to tap into the rapidly growing China and Asian tourism markets.

