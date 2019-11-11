Clinic closed after staff attacked: government

NT Health staff evacuated from Yuendumu on Saturday afternoon due to “community unrest.”

Health staff from the Yuendumu clinic were evacuated from the community only a few hours before Arnold Walker was fatally shot by police.

The staff chose to flee the town after a series of break-ins saw two staff attacked, a health department spokesman said.

A department spokeswoman said the "community unrest" put staff safety at risk and they were promptly evacuated on Saturday afternoon.

Arnold Walker was shot and killed by a police officer in Yuendumu on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Due to the closure, Mr Walker, 19, did not receive immediate medical attention after police shot him down at 7pm the same day.

Mr Walker was initially in a critical condition but died from his injuries before medical help could arrive from a neighbouring community three hours later.

Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance NT chief executive John Paterson said he wanted answers from the Government on why they had to evacuate the entire clinic.

"We can't afford to have remote clinics closed, especially during this time of year with the extreme heat," Mr Paterson said.

"It's not like when you close them, the patients living with chronic conditions in those communities go away either."

Mr Paterson said the NT Government needed to restore the medical services in Yuendumu immediately.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the health clinic would be reopened at some stage today.

"The health staffing decisions have been based on the break-in attempts and two health staff were injured on Saturday when they were attacked," he said.

"Grief councillors are being organised and are going out to Yuendumu (on Monday) for the community.

He said some education staff have also been evacuated from town and the Yuendumu school is expected to remain closed until Wednesday.

"Nine of the staff are currently in Alice Springs and eight remain in the community, including the principal," he said.

One of the female teachers still in town said staff there "did not feel safe anymore" on Sunday evening.