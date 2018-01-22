Menu
Old Yowie needs to harden up, council says

Andrew Korner
by
The yowie statue at Kilcoy in the Brisbane Valley.
IT MAY be a mythical creature, but even the Yowie needs a bit of love from time to time.

While several parts of southeast Queensland are associated with sightings of the fearsome part-ape, part man creature, only Kilcoy lays an official claim thanks to its Yowie statue.

Unfortunately, time has not been kind to the timber tribute (pictured), and Somerset Regional Council has stepped in, removing it so that a newer, tougher statue can go in its place.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said a mould would be made from the old statue, with the new one to be constructed of steel and fibreglass to make it more resilient.

Reports of Yowie sightings date back to 1842.

"The story of the Yowie has long been a draw-card for visitors to Kilcoy and also a popular talking point among Somerset residents," Cr Lehmann said.

The statue will take several months to build.

Topics:  somerset regional council yowie sightings yowie statue

Ipswich Queensland Times
