Yowie sightings in FNQ, how long until Ipswich sees another?

Yowie sightings up in Far North Queensland - but how long until we see one here in Ipswich again?

WITH recent reports of yowies rampant in Far North Queensland, avid Ipswich crypto-zoology boffins are positive the beast could be real.

Former District 10 councillor David Pahlke, who has been heavily involved with the 'missing link', as well as the Rosewood Hotel ghost, the will-o'-the-wisp lights at Amberley and the pine mountain panther said the story of the Atherton Tablelands yowie could very well be true.

"I have always believed never to fully deny the existence of such things unless proven otherwise,” Mr Pahlke said.

"Always keep an open mind.”

The yowie discovered up north, about 100km south-west of Cairns terrorised a single mother for 10 months before she finally up and moved from the property.

Yowie hunter and founder of Australian Yowie Research, Dean Harrison said the creatures often reveal themselves to single women with young children living in isolated rural areas.

Mr Harrison has previously told the QT that Ipswich is noted by experts as a "yowie hot spot”.

Over the past three decades there have been multiple sightings in and around Ipswich, including famous footage taken at Tivoli.

Tivoli-based Yowie hunter Paul McLeod releasing footage of what he has called "one upright, very tall figure moving tree branches around, possibly feeding”.

There have also been alleged sightings at sightings at Rosewood, Redbank and Yamanto as Ipswich strengthens its standing as a "yowie hotspot” amongst researchers.