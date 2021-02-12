Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Riley carkett was fined for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled Picture: Facebook
Riley carkett was fined for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled Picture: Facebook
News

‘You’ve been telling police rubbish’: Magistrate blasts teen

Frances Klein
12th Feb 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan did not buy the excuses a 19-year-ld gave in court this week for failing to return a Blue Card that was cancelled.

Riley Colin Carkeet, 19, was required to return the card last January after something in his criminal history led to a cancellation.

After ignoring several requests by authorities for the card's return, the Gympie man was charged with failing to return it.

Carkeet's lawyer told Gympie magistrates Court on Monday that her client believed his card was lost when it was in a car that was stolen and burnt out.

MORE GYMPIE COURT NEWS:

- Gympie court: $1k fine for man on birthday

- Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

- Man accused of raping sister 15 times calls it an experiment

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan was not impressed with Carkeet’s excuses for failing to return a cancelled Blue Card.
Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan was not impressed with Carkeet’s excuses for failing to return a cancelled Blue Card.

 

He also said he could not return it late last year because "he couldn't buy stamps over Christmas."

"It doesn't sound like the truth to me," Mr Callaghan said.

"What you've been telling the police is rubbish.

"I think you didn't return your Blue Card because you are slack.

"You Are 19-years-old - it's time to start acting like an adult."

Carkeet was convicted and fined $250.

No conviction was recorded.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

court crime gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Aunty Helen: Tributes pour in for beloved dance teacher

        Premium Content Vale Aunty Helen: Tributes pour in for beloved dance teacher

        News An Ipswich dance teacher who left her mark on generations of aspiring performers over the course of a storied 70-year career is being remembered

        Family home selling after 50 years as Ipswich town evolves

        Premium Content Family home selling after 50 years as Ipswich town evolves

        Property A rezoned property is for sale as one town prepares for a new commercial hub

        • 12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Unique tactics prove crucial to adorable duckling rescue

        Premium Content Unique tactics prove crucial to adorable duckling rescue

        Pets & Animals Cheeky newborns manage to elude officers before reinforcements were called in

        Mum ’sees red’ after copping smoking lecture

        Premium Content Mum ’sees red’ after copping smoking lecture

        Crime An Ipswich mum responded with a foul tirade when another woman told her off for...