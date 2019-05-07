Youth's apparent attitude adjustment after detention time

A YOUTH who joined his mates in the bashing and robbery of two Ipswich school boys has told a judge he did not want to spend any more time in a juvenile detention centre.

Despite spending only six days in custody, it was clear the brief loss of freedom had affected the teenage offender.

He was 14 and one co-offender aged just 12 when the assaults took place, the Children's Court heard.

The youth, now aged 15, pleaded guilty to committing a robbery in company in December 2017.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the boy had been on bail at the time for stealing offences and had since been convicted of property and violence offences.

This included two assaults on another boy who had been walking home from school.

He was ordered to complete a six-month probation order for that offence.

The youth also failed to comply with conditions of the order.

Ms Thompson said the crime before the court was committed against a 14-year-old boy on a train.

The youth's 12-year-old co-offender punched the victim in the head for 10 seconds while another youth took his bag.

An attempt was made to steal the victim's wallet, with one youth holding the boy in a bear hug while the others punched him.

One of the offenders then walked off with the boy's school bag.

Ms Thompson said the boy suffered scratches to his face and shoulder.

She said the main offender was sentenced to an 18-month probation order for two assaults. The case against the second co-accused is yet to be finalised.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the youth was willing to comply with court orders in order to stay out of detention.

Judge Dennis Lynch queried a Probation and Parole report where the box "No" was ticked for the youth being willing to comply.

"He has been in custody a short time. It may explain his change of heart," Judge Lynch said.

Judge Lynch ordered the youth complete an 18-month probation order.