Youth unemployment doubles over course of past year

Rhiannon Pearce, ICYS Get Set for Work coordinator Michelle Killen and service manager Amanda Margerison. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE YOUTH unemployment rate in Ipswich has almost doubled in the past year, with the casual jobs in the hospitality and retail industries wiped out by COVID-19 being blamed for the rise.

For those young people already struggling to find work before the pandemic hit, there are now even more barriers to securing employment.

The latest data from the State Government shows the local unemployment rate was at 20.1 per cent last month, up from 11 per cent in April last year.

Only the Toowoomba and Wide Bay regions recorded higher rates in Queensland.

The jobless rate for Ipswich for last month was 9.4 per cent, according to CommSec's Economic Insights report.

Not-for-profit organisation Ipswich Community Youth Service provides a range of funded programs to support young people and their families including training and employment support.

ICYS service manager Amanda Margerison said the latest figures did not come as a shock.

"Given we have seen sweeping job losses across all ages and the fact that young people generally have a range of barriers obtaining employment due to lack of experience and sometimes qualifications, this increase is not surprising," she said.

"Young people in hospitality have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

"Close to 40 per cent of young workers are in retail or hospitality which compares to approximately 13 per cent of all workers, and these industries were hardest hit.

"Employers tend to look for staff who can immediately add value to their business through existing knowledge, skills and experience.

"Having a staff member who requires supervision and training can take away from core business, especially during a crisis such as this when priorities have changed and stressors are high."

Ms Margerison said isolation takes an especially big toll on those who already feel disconnected and have limited support.

During the pandemic, ICYS staff have continued to meet with young people, conduct home visits and provide transport.

"Where face-to-face contact wasn't possible, we connected with people via phone, email, and video sessions," she said.

"We got creative and innovative in how we connected with community.

"This can impact mental health and we definitely saw an increase in young people reaching out and discussing the impact of isolation on their wellbeing."

Ms Margerison believed opportunities could open up if skilled workers who used the pandemic period to upskill move to other industries.

"Some of our young people were stood down but are confident they will regain their employment once restrictions ease," she said.

"Other young people are still hopeful that when businesses start reopening, there will be opportunities to gain employment."

The ICYS Get Set for Work program, funded by the State Government, assists youth aged between 15 and 19 who are disengaged from education or finished school and have not made a successful transition to employment.

"We can also assist employers understand the range of incentives available to them by employing an unemployed young person, which can be up to $20,000 per year to assist with wages," Ms Margerison said.

"Businesses are already stretched, and it is a lot to ask a stretched business owner to give up more time to provide opportunities to mentor or train young workers.

"Resourcing businesses is key, as is resourcing support services to be the conduit between small businesses and young people.

"We believe this would go a long way to assist young people get a foot in the door."