Youth struggling to find solid work in Ipswich

DESPERATE: Sean Scanlon-Tonkin is a multi-talented and hard-working man but since moving to Ipswich a month ago, he's seriously struggling to find work. Cordell Richardson

A HARD-WORKING young man who moved from regional Victoria is struggling to find work in Ipswich.

Sean Scanlon-Tonkin is 22 and has hit every website and Facebook page he can find, but said people won't give him a chance.

"I moved up to Queensland about a little over a month ago and I have family up here. My brother and sister are here as they moved a couple of years ago,” he said.

"I thought, 'come up here, start fresh because there's nothing going in Mildura'.

"The only thing that's stopping me from getting a job is I have my (learner licence).”

Mr Scanlon-Tonkin has experience in farm work and removals, but really wants to become a diesel mechanic, with a mind to owning a transport company.

But at the moment, he's just looking for anything that can get him by.

"I really want to start an apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic. In the future I want to be able to run my own trucking business transporting livestock,” he said.

"I thought the best thing would be learning about trucks mechanically. When I do get my truck licence in the future, if anything goes wrong on the road I can fix it.

"I've done cold calling, Seek, Gumtree, Facebook, pretty much doing everything I can.

"It has been tough because of the licence situation and it does get mentally draining as well being told 'no, no, no,'.”

Mr Scanlon-Tonkin is one of Ipswich's 11,800 unemployed, according to the latest ABS data. Ipswich's unemployment rate, 5.7 per cent, is slightly higher than the national average of 5.2 per cent.

Nationally, there are almost 500,000 unemployed people looking for full-time work. Out of those, a disproportionate number, 147,200 are aged 16-24.

"I'm putting it down to being the end of financial year, that doesn't help,” Mr Scanlon-Tonkin said.

He's been persistent in his Facebook posts, looking for anyone that will give him a go.

"I've done removals, a lot of farm work, I've been in the tractor and ploughing fields, being from Mildura a bit of harvesting on the grapes there,” he said.

"I've also worked in a takeaway joint, a fish and chips shop.

"I'm staying with my brother and sister-in-law, I'm on the dole at the moment, you get paid bugger all, it's only $500 a fortnight.”

If you're able to lend Sean a hand, or point him in the right direction, get in touch on Tonkin3500@outlook.com or 0411 648 062.

Recruiter says there are more jobs in closed market

A LOT of people looking for work could be looking in the wrong places, according to a local recruitment specialist.

Recruitment 24/7 managing director Mark Andersen said major jobs portals received the glut of applications, while there were more jobs on the closed markets, accessible only to recruiters.

"A lot of people don't know how to truly look for work as well. There's two job markets - there's the open job market, with the open job market you probably get about 30 per cent of the vacancies advertised,” he said.

Mr Andersen said sites such as Seek, CareerOne, Gumtree and the like weren't necessarily the best place to be looking due to the sheer magnitude of applications roles receive.

"All the big job sites you're getting about 30 per cent of what's advertised. Out of those 30 per cent there are 70-80 per cent (of people looking for work) applying for those roles.

"That minimises your chances greatly.

"Then there's the closed job market, (that accounts for) 70 per cent of the job market. Out of those 70 per cent you only have 20-30 per cent of people applying for roles.”

Mr Andersen said it may also be a difficult time of year for those looking for work.

"Normally this time of year, leading up to the end of financial year, a lot of clients out there, whether it's recruitment or business in general, hang on to what they've got,” he said.

For those looking for work in Ipswich, Mr Andersen said there were plenty of roles available. He said he had companies looking for forklift drivers, warehousing workers, process workers, production line labourers working in factories and trades assistants.

And in office jobs he said there was still call centre work, office administration, sales, reception and junior office traineeships available.

"Probably about 70 per cent of our recruitment labour hire is blue collar and 30 per cent is more white collar.”

Employment participation and vacancies increasing

THE national employment participation rate has increased to 65.9per cent in May 2019, a new high, according to the latest information released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said it was a continued upward trend.

"Australia's participation in the labour force continues to rise with the participation rate up 0.4 percentage points over the past year to an all-time high of 65.9 per cent,” he said.

"The participation rate for people aged 15-64 also climbed to a record rate of 78.4 per cent, with a record 74.3 per cent of people in this age group employed.”

The trend unemployment rate remained steady at 5.1 per cent, for the third consecutive month.

In line with the participation increase, the number of job vacancies in Australia increased by 1.1 per cent over the February 2019 quarter, according to new trend figures.

Mr Hockman said job vacancies continued to grow but at a slower rate than in 2018.

"Growth in the quarterly trend measure of job vacancies eased further to 1.1 per cent, which was well below the 5.2 per cent seen a year ago,” he said.

Over the year, job vacancies increased by 9.2 per cent, with private sector vacancies increasing by 9.2 per cent and public sector vacancies by 9.4 per cent.