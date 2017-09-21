29°
Youth on roof for second day running at Wacol

Inmates are on the roof of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre for the second day in a row. Picture: 7 News Queensland
by Clare Armstrong, The Courier-Mail

A YOUTH is reportedly on the roof of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol.

Footage of the incident appears to show responding officers using riot shields.

The Justice Department is yet to provide further details.

It's the second day in a row youths have scaled the complex's buildings to gain access to the roof, with two males making it to the roof within a construction area of the facility at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

Yesterday's incident posed no threat to the safety of staff or the public.

