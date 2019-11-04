Youth providing timely boost in battle for title

A Sports batter goes on the attack during Saturday's latest first division win over TC United.

A Sports batter goes on the attack during Saturday's latest first division win over TC United. Cordell Richardson

SPORTS' top scorer Lee Scudds rates unbeaten Wildcats the team to beat this season, especially with their injection of youth.

"It helps when you've got a lot of young kids,'' Scudds said after the latest round of first division Ipswich vigoro competition matches.

"They can run around on the field and stop fours a lot quicker.

"It is making a difference.

"They (Wildcats) have got a lot of young kids and they are quite talented too.''

However, with some rising teenagers joining her side as well this season, Scudds was confident Sports could challenge for another finals spot.

Sports secured their second win from three games at the East Ipswich ground on Saturday, beating TC United by 25 runs on the first innings.

That came as Wildcats completed another outright success, this time by three runs over Occasionals.

TC United players ponder the state of play on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

After scoring 25 opening the batting and backing up with 3/12 with the ball, Scudds was pleased to see Sports fielding most of their regular first division players this season - with some help.

She welcomed 13-year-old first division newcomers Cassidy Hammond and Mia Duthrie into the senior side, especially after the retirements of Lynelle Packer and Leanne Panzram.

"It is good to see young kids come up and perform and do well,'' Scudds said of clubs like Wildcats and Sports embracing younger players.

In Saturday's match, Sports scored 63 batting first, before holding the powerful TC United batting line-up to 38 in the first innings.

That included getting dangerous captain Clare Gillett out for 20, with a good catch.

"We bowled quite well and they weren't hitting a lot of fours, which was a good thing,'' Scudds said.

A Sports batter gets on the front foot chasing vital runs. Cordell Richardson

Scudds was encouraged by her team's early batting and bowling with Megan Packer (17 runs) and 3/15 also in good form.

Jodie Spall continued her consistent efforts for TC, snaring 4/23. Shannon Bracker took 3/17.

"We're playing quite well at the moment,'' Scudds said.

Sports' only early loss was to pacesetters Wildcats.

In the other first division encounter, Wildcats' top run scorer was Ashlee Verrall (25).

Wildcats made 78 and 40 with Occasionals posting 58 and 57.

Kerryn Graham (4/11) and Shannon Verrall (4/11) did the damage with the ball.

Occasionals' leading wicket-taker was Naomi Schaper with 6/16.