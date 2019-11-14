Young musicians offered symphony orchestra experience

YOUNG musicians from the southwest looking to become part of a symphony orchestra are invited to register their interest in joining the newly established Ipswich Youth Orchestra.

Orchestra organiser Neil Flottmann said the orchestra would operate as part of the Ipswich City Orchestras Inc, the owners of the Ipswich City Symphony, for the benefit of secondary and tertiary students and other young musicians in Ipswich and surrounding districts.

An orchestra of about 70 players is planned comprising 12 first violin, 12 second violin, 8 viola, 8 cello, 4 double bass, 3 flute (1 doubling piccolo), 2 oboe, 2 clarinet, 1 bass clarinet, 2 bassoon, 4 French horn, 3 trumpet, 3 trombone, 1 bass trombone, 1 tuba, 1 timpani and 3 percussion.

An engaging and challenging repertoire would be chosen appropriate to the interests and technical capabilities of young musicians, Mr Flottmann said.

Auditions will be held in February 2020.

As a guide, players should have achieved a standard equivalent to AMEB grade 5 or above. The upper age limit at 31 December 2020 is 23.

It is expected that the orchestra will rehearse weekly during school and university semesters on a weekday evening at an Ipswich school, and will hold three concerts a year and possibly other performances.

There will be an annual membership fee of $300.

Young musicians and/or their parents/guardians are invited to register their interest by attending the orchestra launch today at 5.30pm at Casa Mia restaurant in Ipswich, or by email to IYO2020@optusnet.com.au by Friday 20 December 2019.

For further information, phone Neil Flottmann on 0413 303 268 or email YO2020@optusnet.com.au