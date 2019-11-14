Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Youth Orchestra founder Neil Flottmann.
Ipswich Youth Orchestra founder Neil Flottmann.
News

Young musicians offered symphony orchestra experience

by Julie Sanderson
14th Nov 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG musicians from the southwest looking to become part of a symphony orchestra are invited to register their interest in joining the newly established Ipswich Youth Orchestra.

Orchestra organiser Neil Flottmann said the orchestra would operate as part of the Ipswich City Orchestras Inc, the owners of the Ipswich City Symphony, for the benefit of secondary and tertiary students and other young musicians in Ipswich and surrounding districts.

An orchestra of about 70 players is planned comprising 12 first violin, 12 second violin, 8 viola, 8 cello, 4 double bass, 3 flute (1 doubling piccolo), 2 oboe, 2 clarinet, 1 bass clarinet, 2 bassoon, 4 French horn, 3 trumpet, 3 trombone, 1 bass trombone, 1 tuba, 1 timpani and 3 percussion.

An engaging and challenging repertoire would be chosen appropriate to the interests and technical capabilities of young musicians, Mr Flottmann said.

Auditions will be held in February 2020.

As a guide, players should have achieved a standard equivalent to AMEB grade 5 or above. The upper age limit at 31 December 2020 is 23.

It is expected that the orchestra will rehearse weekly during school and university semesters on a weekday evening at an Ipswich school, and will hold three concerts a year and possibly other performances.

There will be an annual membership fee of $300.

Young musicians and/or their parents/guardians are invited to register their interest by attending the orchestra launch today at 5.30pm at Casa Mia restaurant in Ipswich, or by email to IYO2020@optusnet.com.au by Friday 20 December 2019.

For further information, phone Neil Flottmann on 0413 303 268 or email YO2020@optusnet.com.au

music youth orchestra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fuming fireys left blind by state’s crisis maps

        premium_icon Fuming fireys left blind by state’s crisis maps

        News Queensland firefighters are being forced to use bushfire maps from the WA Government, claiming the state’s own maps are “not worth f-----g s--t” in a crisis.

        Dad’s murder autopsy delay, accused pair denied bail

        premium_icon Dad’s murder autopsy delay, accused pair denied bail

        News It will be a year before an autopsy report is completed on Springfield Lakes father...

        Bushfire warnings, highway and park closures around Ipswich

        Bushfire warnings, highway and park closures around Ipswich

        News The QT has put together a full list of bushfire warnings.

        Disaster assistance for Scenic Rim area as bushfires rage

        premium_icon Disaster assistance for Scenic Rim area as bushfires rage

        News Disaster assistance has been extended to the Scenic Rim area to help cover the...