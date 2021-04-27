Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich Youth Advisory Council is planning a host of activities to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
Ipswich Youth Advisory Council is planning a host of activities to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.
News

Youth leaders take stand against violence

Natalie Fletcher
27th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council (IYAC) is raising awareness for domestic and family violence in conjunction with the Domestic Violence Action Centre and local businesses.

The IYAC has organised several workshops that would help bring awareness to the issue in light of recent discussions surrounding domestic and family violence.

IYAC, DVAC and Crazy Candles are holding a candle making workshop, starting Tuesday at Springfield Lakes Community Centre from 3.30pm-6.30pm.

The aim is to have participants bring their handmade candles to the Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day Vigil, which will be held on Wednesday May 5 at d’Arcy Doyle Palace.

The candle making workshops are to be held periodically until May 4.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding commended the effort made by IYAC to make an effort to educate for a safe community.

“We all have a role to play in reducing domestic and family violence,” Mayor Harding said.

“Understanding the issues behind domestic and family violence and the services available to impacted residents is an important first step.

“Ipswich City Council stands alongside IYAC to empower the organisations that keep our communities inclusive, supportive and safe,” she said.

The Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day Vigil is to remember and pay respect to victims of domestic and family violence.

The event also serves as an opportunity to learn about domestic and family violence, with several guest speakers in attendance.

Among these speakers are Mayor Teresa Harding, Chair of the Alison Baden-Clay Foundation Vanessa Fowler, Domestic Violence Action Centre CEO Amie Carrington and Queensland Police Service Superintendent Dave Cuskelly.

The event also includes a march and a candle lighting ceremony.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to light a candle at home.

To register for the free candle making workshop on April 27, click here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dilapidated transit centre to be put up for sale

        Premium Content Dilapidated transit centre to be put up for sale

        Politics The run-down facility has served as little more than an eyesore in the CBD since the 2011 floods

        Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Premium Content Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Basketball Bullets basketballer eager to give back helping Ipswich Force team in exciting NBL1...

        Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        Premium Content Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        News The state’s council watchdog said it would ‘revisit’ investigations put on hold...

        Man who slapped cop ‘needed to vomit’

        Premium Content Man who slapped cop ‘needed to vomit’

        News A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer under somewhat unusual...