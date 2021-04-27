Youth leaders take stand against violence

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council is planning a host of activities to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council is planning a host of activities to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Ipswich Youth Advisory Council (IYAC) is raising awareness for domestic and family violence in conjunction with the Domestic Violence Action Centre and local businesses.

The IYAC has organised several workshops that would help bring awareness to the issue in light of recent discussions surrounding domestic and family violence.

IYAC, DVAC and Crazy Candles are holding a candle making workshop, starting Tuesday at Springfield Lakes Community Centre from 3.30pm-6.30pm.

The aim is to have participants bring their handmade candles to the Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day Vigil, which will be held on Wednesday May 5 at d’Arcy Doyle Palace.

The candle making workshops are to be held periodically until May 4.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding commended the effort made by IYAC to make an effort to educate for a safe community.

“We all have a role to play in reducing domestic and family violence,” Mayor Harding said.

“Understanding the issues behind domestic and family violence and the services available to impacted residents is an important first step.

“Ipswich City Council stands alongside IYAC to empower the organisations that keep our communities inclusive, supportive and safe,” she said.

The Domestic and Family Violence Remembrance Day Vigil is to remember and pay respect to victims of domestic and family violence.

The event also serves as an opportunity to learn about domestic and family violence, with several guest speakers in attendance.

Among these speakers are Mayor Teresa Harding, Chair of the Alison Baden-Clay Foundation Vanessa Fowler, Domestic Violence Action Centre CEO Amie Carrington and Queensland Police Service Superintendent Dave Cuskelly.

The event also includes a march and a candle lighting ceremony.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to light a candle at home.

To register for the free candle making workshop on April 27, click here.