Youth jobless crisis looming on Ipswich's doorstep

STATISTICS have revealed an alarming increase in unemployment in the Brisbane west region over the past year.

The unemployment rate in young people in the region has risen to a staggering 15.7 per cent, according to a recent report supplied by the Queensland Government Statistician's Office.

The Regional Youth Unemployment document revealed an 8.2% per cent increase from March 2016 where the rate was 7.5% to a shocking 15.7% in March 2017.

The report also showed that Brisbane west had the second highest unemployment increase in the state behind outback Queensland, which had an increase of 9.8%.

From additional information provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, The QT has learnt that this is also the highest rate of unemployment in 17 years.

Ipswich also experienced an increase in youth unemployment over the same period, albeit a much less pronounced one of 0.9%.

Australian Bureau of Statistics director of labour force section Bjorn Jarvis spoke to The QT about how they determined those figures.

"We conduct a large survey from across Australia every month, collecting information from around 50,000 people in around 25,000 households across Australia," Mr Jarvis said.

"The Labour Force Survey asks a number of questions about what people are doing to determine whether or not someone is employed, unemployed or neither (referred to as 'not in the labour force', since the employed and unemployed populations make up the active 'labour force').

"If someone is not employed we need to ascertain whether they were actively looking for work and available to start a job.

"This is in line with international best practice and is used in labour force surveys around the world.

"It's important to remember that the Brisbane west data refers to people who live in the region.

"While some of these people work in the region, others may work in one of the surrounding regions or another region altogether."

A large spike in unemployment like this is a big concern for agencies such as the Inala Youth Service. They actively work with young people to give them the necessary skills to gain a job such as resume tips, practising interview scenarios and holding courses with certificates to gain employment.

Inala Youth Service CEO Lisa Evans said more needed to be done.

"The increase in youth unemployment over the past 12 months is really unacceptable," she said.

"We offer a range of programs and services to empower local young people to get out and get involved in employment, but when the job opportunities aren't there for them, they get very disheartened and lose confidence.

"So often we see young people turned away from jobs due to a lack of experience.

"Our team can offer support to assist young people with understanding employer expectations, personal presentation and solving housing and transportation issues.

"We'd love to see more local employers give young people a chance, and Inala Youth Service is here to support them to do so."

Liberal State MP for Mt Ommaney Tarnya Smith said the Brisbane west region was in the "midst of a jobs crisis".

"Our youth unemployment rate is now 15.7% and over the last year this has only been getting worse," she said. "There are now 3600 fewer young people from the Brisbane west region with a job than there was 12 months ago," she said.

Mrs Smith has accused the State Government of letting down job seekers.

"Labor has done nothing in over two years to help job seekers, but the LNP has a plan to get young people back into work so we can build a better Queensland," she said.

"Our plan includes a $5000 Queensland apprenticeship incentive for small business, $500 tools for tradies vouchers and a $4000 job start incentive.

" These are together with discounts on work cover premiums for small business."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said infrastructure was key in getting more young employed.

"Jobs are the number one focus of my government, and our policies are overwhelmingly aimed at kick-starting employment," she said.

"We want to bring unemployment down across Queensland and in our local area, which is why we're investing heavily in local infrastructure.

"The upcoming State Budget will be overwhelmingly focused on job creation. The 2016-17 State Budget includes $865million for infrastructure spending in Ipswich, supporting 2500 local jobs."

Ms Palaszczuk said there were a number of projects which would lead to an increase in jobs.

"My government also recently awarded the contract for the Ipswich Motorway Upgrade from Rocklea to Darra Stage 1, which will support 470 direct jobs for local businesses and workers," she said.

"It was also a Labor government that initiated the Springfield rail extension which has connected the region to other job opportunities.

"Young job seekers are also eligible for a number of opportunities as part of the government's comprehensive Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, while our Fairer Fares program assists job seekers with cheaper public transport. In my electorate of Inala, 69 people have gained employment since participating in SQW projects and a further 22 people have gone on to further training or returned to school.

"We know we have more work to do to bring the unemployment rate down, and all our efforts will continue to be aimed at creating more local jobs."