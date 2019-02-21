Menu
Crime

Youth guilty of setting fire to stolen car

21st Feb 2019
A YOUTH has pleaded guilty before an Ipswich Children's Court Judge to setting fire to a stolen car at Cambooya.

Appearing in the dock before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, the youth pleaded guilty to the Crown charges that he wilfully set fire to the motor vehicle at Cambooya on September 12, 2018; that between September 7 and September 13 at Toowoomba he received a quantity of stolen keys; unlawfully used a motor vehicle belonging to Phillip Denning and wilfully destroyed it without permission at Cambooya on September 12; and stole fuel from Central garage at Cambooya on September 12.

Defence barrister Jessica Goldie was granted an adjournment of his sentence to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be done.

His case will be re-mentioned before a judge at Toowoomba Children's Court on March 26.

arson fuel theft ipswich court stealing
Ipswich Queensland Times

