Youth embrace Ipswich Show after smart initiative

NEXT GENERATION: (from left) Jackson Hasted, Jordan Hasted, Chloe Murphy and Jace Murphy are excited about this year's Ipswich Show.

LOCAL students are set to be out in force at The Ipswich Show this year and one of the reasons is an innovative and targeted drive to get them through the gate.

Over the past decade the Ipswich Show Society has achieved increased gate attendances due to several initiatives, notably the highly successful Young Talent on Show and Schoolwork sections.

These competitive sections have encouraged children and their parents by rewarding them for their efforts.

This year the society's intention has been to give a free single entry pass to each class in the Ipswich local government area, from Prep through to Year 12.

The results have been stunning with Ipswich Show Society giving away 756 free passes to primary and high schools for this year's show, valued at $7941.

The initiative has a dual purpose; to bring young people to the show and to reward excellence at school, whether that be academically, in sport, for attendance or effort.

Ipswich Show Society administration officer Micky Hasted said she was thrilled with the response to the initiative and that it was important that young people became involved with the Ipswich Show, which runs from May 19-21 this year.

"It is so important because we need the young generation to eventually become involved with the show movement, whether that be volunteering at the show or coming on the committee,” she said.

"By planting the seed for them early we are hoping that we will be rewarded in future years with new people coming through and helping run the show.”

While remaining a city show, Ms Hasted said the event had maintained its agricultural focus.

"We think kids can benefit from that because they can get up close with the animals in the animal nursery, there's the stud cattle on the Saturday and the wood chop on the Sunday,” she said.

"Keeping that agricultural and animal theme benefits the young kids of today.”