Youth disillusioned with our politicians, change needed

TAKING CHARGE: West Moreton Anglican College student Jaime Rogers has been selected for the Queensland Youth Parliament.

TAKING CHARGE: West Moreton Anglican College student Jaime Rogers has been selected for the Queensland Youth Parliament. Cordell Richardson

A SIGNIFICANT change in the way our politicians approach their role is needed according to teenager Jaime Rogers.

The West Moreton Anglican College student will get her chance to raise the issue after she was selected to represent the Ipswich electorate in the Queensland Youth Parliament for this year.

The program, designed to bridge the gap between legislators and young Queenslanders, will launch at the end of April with a ceremony in the Queensland Parliamentary Chambers.

It will be followed by a sitting week for all participants from around the state at Parliament House in Brisbane in September to debate youth bills and gain an insight into the work done by lawmakers.

Jaime was not sure if her future would lead to a career in politics but was excited to learn a valuable lesson into the process.

The Year 11 student believed young people were disillusioned with politics in general.

"I feel like people are getting sick of politicians," she said.

"There's a lot of stigma around everything political at the moment and people (aren't engaging).

"I feel politicians should listen to the younger generation a lot more because it is our future."

When asked who she might want to model herself on, she said there wasn't a stand-out.

"A lot of (politicians) have their ups and downs," she said.

The 16-year-old pointed to the environment and immigration as two of the biggest issues our young people are passionate about and where more action was needed to be taken by our leaders.

Lachlan McIvor