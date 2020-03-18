Youth crime committee will be set up in Ipswich

A CRIME action committee will be established in Ipswich "as soon as possible" as part of the State Government's crack down on youth crime.

Annastacia Palaszczuk's government will implement sweeping changes to tackle the issue, which will include ten community-based committees being rolled out across the state.

It will be modelled on the committee operating in Townsville and the administration will be the responsibility of the Department of Youth Justice and the Queensland Police Service.

Ipswich was chosen due to a "wide range of support services, cross-agency support and engagement levels" already in the city.

The committee will aim to drive "community based solutions" and identify issues unique to the community.

Ms Palaszczuk released a five-point action plan, including tougher action on bail, a 24/7 police strike team involving youth justice workers for high risk offenders and culture-based rehabilitation for indigenous offenders.

"Criminals, especially young ones, should fear the law," she said.

"It has to be crystal clear to everybody community safety comes first."

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the crackdown was about taking action in response to growing concerns around youth crime.

"We will go hard core on the hard nut offenders and will ensure that these offenders are held to account and the community is safe," he said.

"The government's intention has always been clear and that is community safety must come first and that's the message we're reinforcing."