Youth attacker ‘surprised’ at impact on bashing victim

A teenage girl faced the Children’s Court over a group assault on another girl.

A teenage girl faced the Children’s Court over a group assault on another girl.

An 11-year-old girl who with two friends took part in beating up another girl, left the injured child fearful and suffering psychologically.

The Ipswich Children’s Court on Wednesday heard the injured 13-year-old girl looked down to see a big clump of her hair on the ground after it was torn from her head in the unprovoked attack.

When one of the attackers went before a judge in Ipswich Children’s Court for sentence over her role in the cowardly group assault, she expressed surprise at the level of pain and suffering she had caused.

The attacker, who is now aged 12, had been read the victim impact statement by her defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin.

At the time of her crime she was a truant from school and aimlessly hanging about Ipswich suburbs with her young mates.

The girl pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when in company at Redbank on December 3, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard said the assault occurred at Redbank Plaza shopping centre after the accused and her young girlfriends travelled there on the same bus as the victim.

The girl had a juvenile criminal record for nuisance and property offences.

Ms Stannard said the girl was on bail for the assault when she was involved in an incident in December 2020 and charged with creating a disturbance.



In agreed prosecution facts the 13-year-old victim got off the bus at the shopping centre when the defendant and her friends began yelling at her.

The defendant was hitting the victim in the face with a closed fist, and grabbed and pulled out a clump of the girl’s hair.

Two of her female friends were also hitting the girl in the face.

Their assault only stopped when adults at the shopping centre intervened.

“She looks down and sees a clump of her hair on the ground at her feet,” Ms Stannard said.

The girl received abrasions and a cut to her left cheek, bruising, and a sore right arm.

CCTV captured the crime and the footage helped identify the offender. She was not spoken to by police about the assault until May 2020.

The prosecutor said the Crown sought a good behaviour bond of nine to 12 months, combined with a restorative justice order under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The court heard that although the victim child did not wish to take part in any contact with the offender, police and others could still outline the impact of the girl’s behaviour to her as part of an order.

Ms Bernardin said the girl was not attending school at the time and said she was “hanging out with friends and doing whatever”.

Ms Bernardin said she read her the victim impact statement and the girl was now showing some insight.

The girl was also taking part in youth service programs.

Judge Michael Byrne QC said the girl agreed to take part in a restorative justice order that was intended to provide some insight and empathy into the consequences of her behaviour on others.

“I am told you were really surprised by the effect it had on the girl. It really is pretty bad to go around and get involved in bashing people,” he said.

Judge Byrne noted that she had since been taking some positive steps.

“It really is important that you go to school,” he said.

She was sentenced to a nine-month good behaviour bond. This was combined with an order to take part in a restorative justice order. No conviction was recorded.