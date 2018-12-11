Your chance to name bouncing baby bilby

NAMING: The baby bilby (left) and his mother Quartz in their Ipswich Nature Centre enclosure.

NAMING: The baby bilby (left) and his mother Quartz in their Ipswich Nature Centre enclosure. Cordell Richardson

THE community has been given the great responsibility of coming up with a name for Ipswich's newest resident; a playful baby bilby.

The baby boy was born 13 weeks ago and is learning his new surroundings at Ipswich Nature Centre.

He was discovered at the size of a jellybean in his mother's pouch on September 10.

He is still suckling milk from his mother and will continue to do so until fully weaned about 15 weeks.

Senior Zoologist Nicole Richards tasked the community with naming the baby boy.

While Bilby McBilby Face seems the obvious suggestion, Ms Richards encouraged people to be creative.

"Whatever anyone wants to come forward with, we'll have a look at it," she said.

The baby bilby was born at the Ipswich Nature Centre. Senior Zoologist Nicole Richards. Cordell Richardson

The joey will stay at the nature centre until he is fully weaned in about one month before being transferred to another zoo.

He is the latest in a long line of successful bilby births at the centre.

Female triplets were bred in 2017; providing a needed boost to the endangered bilby population.

"Through Save the Bilby Fund, Queensland Government, and the National Recovery Plan for the species, plans are in place for bilbies to be released into Currawinya National Park and the Australian Wildlife Conservancy Mt Gibson," Ms Richards said.

She said the community had a great chance to see the baby boy explore his new surroundings these holidays.

"He is so cute and he has come just in time for the Christmas holidays so all of our visitors can see him too," Ms Richards said.

Visit the Ipswich City Council Facebook page to add your bilby name suggestion.

Ipswich Nature Centre at Queens Park is open seven days a week during the school holidays from 9.30am to 4pm.

They are closed Christmas Day.

Visit savethebilbyfund.com for more on how to help the creatures or to donate.