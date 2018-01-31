'You’re just lying to their faces'

Rachael blows up at the other contestants at Alex and Emily’s Instant Restaurant.

AN INCREDIBLY awkward moment has played out on My Kitchen Rules, with one angry contestant calling out everyone at the table for "lying" about their scores.

Last night we saw Gold Coast hospitality couple Alex and Emily serving up a Miami-themed dinner at their Instant Restaurant. But with Josh and Nic finally joining the table as guests, talk soon turned to the dinner they hosted in Monday's episode.

Discussing the Italian dishes, a number of contestants assured the brothers their food was delicious - in stark contrast to the 41 out of 70 score the group had given them.

And outspoken Victorian hip-hop instructor Rachael wasn't having it.

"It's quite interesting how, now that we're going around the table, everyone's saying they loved it - but why didn't the scores add up?" she asked the group bluntly.

"They had a very low score, and you guys are all sitting there going, 'I loved it, it was great' ... so what's with their scores?"

*Crickets*

After being greeted with an uncomfortable silence, Rachael turned to her teammate Roula and announced loudly: "They're just lying to [Josh and Nic's] faces now and it's ridiculous."

It’s pretty clear Roula and Rachael aren’t here to make friends.

When the others tried to deny they weren't telling the truth, Roula accused them of playing the game, openly claiming: "Some people are being very strategic in this whole situation."

Meanwhile, despite a beautifully decorated Miami-themed restaurant - featuring palm trees and pineapples - and an impressive chicken liver pâté entrée, Alex and Emily were let down by their chorizo and prawn "bisquotto" main course and rum cake dessert, scoring a disappointing 70 out of 130.

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel Seven.