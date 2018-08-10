You're invited to free community fair to help drought relief

Brassall Woolworths store manager David Lake and produce manager Joel Mair with Primewest Brassall Shopping Centre marketing manager Selena Beevers support the Buy a Bale campaign at Primewest Brassall Shopping Centre.

CHICKEN parmies, a mini carnival, hair cuts and hay and food donations are just some of the creative ways Ipswich residents are supporting drought affected farmers in Queensland.

A convoy of six cars and a ten-tonne truck will leave Ipswich for Texas on August 18 and volunteers deliver 50 hampers straight to affected farmers' doors.

Bags of food are bottles of water are bound for farming families in the middle of a crippling nation-wide drought but organisers Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner need the community's help to make sure they can reach as many families as they can.

They still need donations of non-perishable food and hay bales to fill the hampers.

Non-perishable food for families and pets is accepted, along with hay bales.

To donate visit the volunteers at Brassall Shopping Centre on Saturday or search for 'Doing it for the farmers, Ipswich and surrounds to Texas, QLD' on Facebook. Ms Matthew said she especially wanted to help farmers in Queensland.

"I saw what some other people were doing and I though I could do that, I have a car and a trailer," Ms Matthew said.

"Other teams were travelling to NSW but I didn't want to go to NSW, we're in Queensland and I wanted to help Queenslanders, so I started my own group."

Silverdale Church of Christ donated $1000 to help the cause while food donations have been flooding in from the community.

Woolworths at Brassall are holding a Fresh Food Fair today and raising funds for the Buy a Bale campaign.

Brassall Shopping Centre is also helping the cause, hosting a family fun day complete with pony rides, face painters and balloon animals.

At Ipswich Nails and Hair Extensions, $5 from every service will be donated to farmers in August and September.

'Parma for a Farmer' is the creative ways pubs and clubs are doing their part.

$1 from every chicken parma purchase at Grand Hotel Yamanto will be donated to Australian farmers doing it tough. On Friday, August 17, stylists at Morrow and Co Hair at Booval will dress up as farmers while $5 from every cut until the end of August will be donated to drought relief causes.