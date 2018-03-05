New Ipswich facility to host state, national cycling events

How the Ipswich Cycle Park will look when it opens at Raceview this weekend.

THE battle to build a safe place for cyclists of all ages and abilities will end this Sunday when the Ipswich Cycle Track is opened.

On March 11 from 10am the community will gather to celebrate the opening of the city's newest recreational facility.

Tragically, the need for a cycling facility was realised after the death of Narelle Dobinson in 2011 while she was riding at Amberley.

The Ipswich Cycle Track, located behind the Ipswich Hockey fields at Briggs Rd, Raceview, will provide a safe place for riders of all abilities to enjoy.

Troy Dobinson of 24/7 Cycle Safety Fund announced the funding for the Ipswich Cycle Park in the 2017 Ipswich City Council budget. David Nielsen

Ipswich City Council and the State Government allocated $1.5 million each, with 24/7 Safe Cycling and Ipswich Cycling Club also contributing towards the project .

Planning, Development and Heritage Councillor David Morrison said the track could have a total loop of 1.6km with an independent 400m loop also available.

"Great things can be achieved if we all work together," he said.

From Sunday, the track will be open for all to use and is expected to attract local, state and national cycling events.

"I encourage all who can to attend and enjoy Ipswich's latest sport and recreational precinct," he said.