Your water bottles can help save our wildlife

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
24th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
TOMRA Collection Centre today announced it was launching a nationwide appeal to help provide ongoing care and recovery to wildlife in the wake of Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The TOMRA Cans for Koalasrecycling appeal aims to raise more than $250,000 for WWF-Australia’s Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund by the end of May.

Ipswich residents can donate eligible drink bottles or cans through the local TOMRA Reverse Vending Machine.

President of TOMRA Collection Solutions Australia Ryan Buzzell said that the organisation was deeply saddened by the loss of more than one billion Australian animals.

“We are urging Australians around the nation to recycle whatever drink containers they can and donate them to our Cans for Koalas Appeal,” he said.

Ipswich residents will have the option to donate their containers at the Ipswich TOMRA centre by selecting ‘donate’ on the screen and choosing Cans for Koalas, with WWF-Australia the recipient of 10 cents per eligible bottle or can.

“Following the recent success of our Bottles for the Bush campaign – which saw us double our original $250,000 donation target, – combined with the popularity of Container Deposit Schemes, we are hopeful that this initiative will engage the community and exceed our fundraising expectations,” Mr Buzzell said.

WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman said the initiative was a truly incredible endeavour by TOMRA.

“The devastation caused by these bushfires is unprecedented and the recovery work ahead is immense,” he said.

“The Cans for Koalas drive will help us continue to respond to affected wildlife and deliver long-term plans and actions to restore what has been lost.”

The campaign kicks off today and will run until August 2020. Updates on funds raised and tangible outcomes will be posted to TOMRA’s Facebook page and on www.cansforkoalas.org.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

