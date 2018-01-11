Our rubbish affecting Antarctica migratory birds

WASTE: Luise and Abbeny Manning and McDonalds Springfield Lakes manager Amber O'Brien get into the spirit of Clean Up Australia Day.

WASTE: Luise and Abbeny Manning and McDonalds Springfield Lakes manager Amber O'Brien get into the spirit of Clean Up Australia Day. Rob Williams

YOU might not think your litter makes much of an impact, but Luise Manning said our waste had far-reaching consequences on the environment.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care group president is once again leading the charge to help clean up Springfield Lakes and is calling for people to get involved with this year's Clean Up Australia Day event.

Mrs Manning said she wanted people to know there were animals travelling from as far away as Antarctica affected by our rubbish.

"You may not realise it but any litter that goes onto the roads and pathways will eventually end up in our drains and ends up in Moreton Bay," Mrs Manning said.

"Moreton Bay is a Ramsar listed site which means it is a highly sensitive, rare wetland area and we have birds come to feed there who end up eating plastic litter and building scrap material.

"Even the Godwit bird travels an epic nine-day journey from Antarctica via China to Wellington Point where it feeds on the mud flaps there."

The Clean Up Australia Day Springfield Lakes event will be divided into two areas, with one based at the Spring Lake pontoon and the second site at the Discovery and Regatta Lakes.

Mrs Manning said the event was always a good way to give back to the community.

"On the whole I think most people do care about the environment," Mrs Manning said.

"Days like Clean Up Australia Day help teach our kids to put litter in the bin and to help keep the environment clean for everyone to enjoy, including our wildlife.

"Our behaviour has a domino effect so we have to be mindful about what we can do to benefit the environment- not only on this day, but every day."

The Springfield Lakes Clean Up Australia Day event is on Sunday, March 4 from 7:30am followed by a free BBQ brunch at 9:30am.

Registration is free via the Clean Up Australia website with participants in the running for a number of prizes.

Ipswich's Wild Call Wildlife Show will also perform after the event, with free face painting and a free McDonald's ice cream cone available to all.