Your ultimate guide to the July school holidays

Visit The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays and see the Day out with Thomas.

Visit The Workshops Rail Museum these school holidays and see the Day out with Thomas. Elleni Toumpas

THE school holidays are upon us once again, and to help cure the boredom we have put together a list of 47 events just for kids to enjoy.

If you are left scratching your head figuring out how to fill the days, why not attend one of the following:

1) Day out with Thomas

When: July 1-14 from 9.30am-4pm at The Workshops Rail Museum, North St, Ipswich.

MEET Thomas and the Fat Controller at the Workshops Rail Museum. There will also be lots of Thomas-inspired activities like craft, games, puzzles, stories and even a Thomas movie. Make a day of it and also explore the other exhibits which are currently on show. Tickets to the museum are $14.50 for adults, $12.50 for concession and $11.50 for children aged 3-15. Children under three are free. A family pass for two adults, up to four children is $44.50. To book, log onto www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au.

2) Baskin-Robbins sundae decorating

When: July 8, 10 from 11.30am-12.30pm at Baskin-Robbins, Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

MAKE your own crazy sundae and decorate it with your favourite toppings. Suitable for kids aged 5-12. Pricing starts from $5.90. No bookings are necessary, just turn up.

3) Grill'd burger masterclasses

When: July 1-11 at from 10.30-11.30am at Grill'd, Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

THE team from Grill'd Springfield will teach your little ones how to make their own classic burger. Book online in advance with payment on the day. Log onto www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au/whats-on.

4) Kids Go Wild! The wonderful world of wow

When: July 9 from 9.30-11.30am at White Rock Conservation Estate, 265-317 School Rd, Redbank Plains.

ENJOY a morning out exploring the natural bushland. Hosted by Journey Outdoors in Nature, kids will explore camouflage and nature immersion through games and stories. The day will finish with a fashion show made from natural costumes. Kids are asked to bring a hat, water bottle, a raincoat and a snack. This event is suitable for kids aged 5-12. They must be supervised by a family member for carer for the duration of the activity. It is free to attend but you will need to register online at Eventbrite by searching Kids Go Wild!

5) Kids Go Wild! Relax into nature

When: July 10 from 9.30-11.30am and from 12-2pm at Queens Park Environmental Education Centre, Merle Finimore Ave, Ipswich.

START the day off with some kids/animal yoga and then practice the art of cloud gazing. Kids are asked to bring a hat, a water bottle and a snack. It is free to attend but you will need to register online at Eventbrite by Searching Kids Go Wild!

6) School holiday Bike4Life Cycling Education: Beginner program.

When: July 10-11 from 8.45-11am at Pebbles Park, 622 Ripley Rd, Ripley.

THIS beginner course is suitable for primary school children currently riding with training wheels or lacking riding confidence. This session will help your child build their confidence and increase awareness of surroundings. Tickets are $5 per child. Log onto Eventbrite and search Bike4Life.

7) School holiday program at Springfield Lakes

When: July 1- 12 at YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Blvd, Springfield Lakes.

DANCING, movies, a sports day and Christmas in July are just a few of the fun activities that will be held at the YMCA in Springfield Lakes. Different events will be held at different times during the holidays, so log onto Eventbrite and search July School Holiday Program for a full list of times and events. All activities are a $2 donation (payable on the day) unless otherwise stated.

8) Weekly Fun Soccer - Springfield

When: July 15 from 8.45-10.30am at Robelle Domain Parklands "the lawn", Ian Keilar Dr, Springfield Central.

IF your kids are looking to learn to play soccer, this is a great class to help them learn the skills of the game. Hosted by Ginger Sport, the first session is a free trial. For more information, log onto www.gingersport.com.au.

9) Free doughnut decorating

When: July 8-12 from 10.30am-1.30pm at Booval Fair, corner of Brisbane and South Station Rds, Booval.

DONUT King at Booval Fair will be giving kids the opportunity to choose between four doughnut designs to make. It it free to attend.

10) Stuff n Snuggle

When: July 8-12 from 10am-1pm at Winston Glades Shopping Centre, 259 Ash St, Ipswich.

MAKE your own plush toy to take home with you. Places are limited and bookings are essential. To book, email rachellehaines@jmkretail.com.au.

Boost's Cam Smith and Maddy Basham ahead of the Orion's Toy Story 4 school holiday fun. Cordell Richardson

11) Kids neon dance party

When: July 9 from 6-8pm at the Racehorse Hotel, 215 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

YOUR kids can dance along to their favourite songs at the Neon Dance Party. Tickets are $10 per child (payable on the night) and includes a kids platter, a bag of popcorn and a drink. Bookings are essential. Phone the Racehorse Hotel on 3282 1222.

12) High tea

When: July 3-12 from 10am-2pm at The Cottage Restaurant, 108 Limestone St, Ipswich.

FOR an elegant morning, your children can enjoy sandwiches and sweets like scones with jam and cream, macarons and chocolate brownies. The cost is $29 per person (payable on the day). Bookings are essential. Phone 3143 2644.

13) Tea brewing workshops

When July 6 and 9 from 10-11.30am at Tranquil Tea, 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.

THIS interactive workshop is for mums and daughters to spend some quality time together. The cost is $25 per participant. Suitable for kids aged 11 and over. Pre-booking with partial payment required. Email dkr.pty.ltd@gmail.com.

14) Soccer clinic

When: July 9 - 11 from 9am - noon at Colleges United Football Club, Mount Crosby Sports Grounds, Allawah Rd, Mount Crosby.

COLLEGES United FC in conjunction with Grasshopper Soccer are again hosting a July school holiday clinic. For registrations or further details, contact Carla on 0409 565 345 or email soccer@collegesunited.org.au.

15) Augmented reality hunt

When July 1-14 at Riverlink Shopping Centre, corner Downs St and The Tce, Ipswich.

DOWNLOAD the Riverlink app and find the clues to help Riley find iPlay. There will be eight markers located around the centre and you need to snap a photo along the way. Once you complete the hunt you can collect your prize.

16) Dream catcher weaving

When: July 11 from 9.30am-noon at Sew What Ipswich, 39 Downs St, North Ipswich.

CREATE your own dream catcher that you can hang up in your bedroom. Wool, feathers and beads will be used. Tickets are $45 each. Search Sew What on Facebook and request tickets through Messenger.

17) Mission: Impossible fun zone

When: July 9-13 from 10am-1pm in the Level 1 Atrium at Redbank Plaza, 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank.

DUCK, weave and balance your way through the obstacle course and test your accuracy at the target practice range. Kids can also decode cryptic messages and scale the bouldering wall. No bookings are required and it is free to attend.

18) Hip hop fun

When: July 5-8 on level 3 next to Shikii Sushi at Redbank Plaza, 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank.

BUST a move and learn some new grooves. Classes will be held from 10-10.30am for kids aged 3-5, from 10.45-11.45am for kids aged 6-9, and 12-1pm for kids aged 10-12. It is free to attend. Register online on the Redbank Plaza Facebook page.

19) Doughnut challenge and craft

When: July 1-4 at Donut King, Redbank Plaza, 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank.

MAKE your own unique doughnut. There will be multiple workshops on the day to cater for different age groups. It is free to attend but bookings are required. Log onto www.brisbanetickets.com.au for more information.

Olivia Stainlay at the Kalfresh Winter Harvest Festival. Photo Contributed Contributed

20) Free building brick character workshops

When: July 1-5 from 10.30am-1.30pm at Booval Fair, corner of Brisbane and South Station Rds, Booval.

CHOOSE to create a character such as Batman, Batwoman, George Pig, Wonder Woman, Jack Sparrow and more. This workshop will be held outside Woolworths. It is free to attend and no bookings are required.

21) Make a scribble machine

When: July 1-12 from 10am-1pm at the Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.

SCRIBBLE machines spin, jiggle and draw. At the Ipswich Art Gallery you can make your own motorised scribble machine and take it home to keep. Tickets are $7 per person. Pay on entry.

22) Drawing machines

When: Now showing at the Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.

SEE the swinging pendulums and spinning discs that are currently on display. Every drawing made by these mesmerising machines is one of a kind. Kids can either take their drawings home or hang them in the exhibition. It is free to attend. The Ipswich Art Gallery is open from 10am-5pm daily.

23) Holiday drop-in fun: Lego

When: Various dates at an Ipswich Library near you.

UNLEASH your inner LEGO mastermind and create something awesome. Work on your own project or work as part of a team. This event is part of the Ipswich Libraries School Holiday Program. Log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for dates, locations and times.

24) Make your own joke book

When: Various dates at an Ipswich Library near you.

CARTOONIST Mark Guthrie will be helping kids aged 5-12 to create their own book full of jokes. Bookings are required. This event is part of the Ipswich Libraries School Holiday Program. Log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for dates, locations and times.

25) Illustrate with Collage

When: Various dates at an Ipswich Library near you.

MAKE your own illustrative book in this interactive and creative workshop. All materials are provided. This event is part of the Ipswich Libraries School Holiday Program. Log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for dates, locations and times.

26) Family fun challenge - Categorically Fun

When: Various dates at an Ipswich Library near you.

THINK fast and win. There will be six rounds, six letters and three minutes to make your best list. This workshop is based on the game Scattegories. This event is part of the Ipswich Libraries School Holiday Program. Log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for dates, locations and times.

27) Kids in the Kitchen

When: Various dates at an Ipswich Library near you.

THIS hands-on workshop will teach kids to make and roll sushi and create a special hommus. Suitable for kids aged five and over. This event is part of the Ipswich Libraries School Holiday Program. Log onto www.ipswichlibraries.com.au for dates, locations and times.

28) Winter Harvest Festival

When: July 6 from 10am-4pm at the Aratula Community Sports Centre, Carter Rd, Aratula.

THE Winter Harvest Festival is a fabulous, relaxed day out for families and food lovers. Taste the food, meet the producers, watch the cooking demonstrations and feast from the Scenic Rim's smorgasbord of fresh produce. Tickets are $10 each for adults and can be bought at Eventbrite by searching Winter Harvest Festival.

29) Learn about Veggies

When: July 1 from 10am at the Boonah Library, 3 High St, Boonah.

VICKY from Kalfresh will be talking to kids on how fruit and vegetables are grown. You will also be able to take some veggies home with you. Suitable for kids of all ages. Bookings are required. Phone the library on 5463 3064.

30) Kids' Flicks - How to Train your Dragon: The Hidden World

When: July 2 at 10am, July 4 at 1pm, July 9 at 1pm and July 12 at 10am at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

WHAT began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. See the next movie in the series these school holidays. Tickets are $5 each (payable on the day) and includes a drink and a snack.

Emily Blunt in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

31) Kids' Flicks - Mary Poppins Returns

When: July 2 at 1pm, July 5 at 7pm, July 10 at 10am at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

NOW an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed in five days unless he can pay back a loan. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins - the beloved nanny from their childhood. Tickets are $5 each (payable on the day) and includes a drink and a snack.

32) Kids' Flicks - Ralph Breaks the Internet

When: July 3 at 10am, July 5 at 1pm, July 10 at 1pm and July 12 at 1pm at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

VIDEO-GAME bad guy Ralph and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz leave the comforts of Litwak's arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet--the Netizens--to help navigate their way. Tickets are $5 each (payable on the day) and includes a drink and a snack.

33) Kids' Flicks - Patrick

When: July 3 at 1pm, July 5 at 10am and July 11 at 10am at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

SARAH is a young woman whose life is in a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after. Yet, like it or not, her grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoiled pug - Patrick. Tickets are $5 each (payable on the day) and includes a drink and a snack.

34) Kids' Flicks - Nutcracker and the Four Realms

When: July 4 at 10am, July 9 at 10am, July 11 at 1pm at the Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High St, Boonah.

YOUNG Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. Tickets are $5 each (payable on the day) and includes a drink and a snack.

35) Kids healthy eating cooking classes

When: July 5 at 10am at the Boonah Library, 3 High St, Boonah.

THIS hands-on workshop will teach kids easy meals they can make at home. Suitable for all ages. Bookings are required. Phone 5463 3064.

36) Nature paintings on boomerangs

When: July 8 at 10am at the Boonah Library, 3 High St, Boonah.

CREATE your own paintbrushes out of leaves, sticks and feathers and create a masterpiece on your own wooden boomerang. Suitable for kids ages six and over. Bookings are required. Phone 5463 3064.

37) Naughty Little Kids open day

When: July 2 1531 Ipswich Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing.

THERE will be baby goats to pat and hold, a jumping castle for the children (free), face painting, milking a goat by hand, and lots of samples to try.

38) Little Farmer Humpty Day

When: July 3 from 9am-2pm at Summer Land Camel Farm, 32 Charles Chauvel Drive, Harrisville.

COME dressed as a farmer. Entry includes kids farm tours, bag of feed, patting and cuddling the camels, story time, camel arts and crafts and face painting. Extra activities: kids camel rides $15, junior cameleer experience $5. Food available for purchase all day. The cost is $10 per person. Bookings are required by July 2. Log onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au.

39) Taste and make camel cheese

When: July 5 at 1pm at Summer Land Camel Farm, 32 Charles Chauvel Drive, Harrisville.

MEET the head cheese maker at Summer Land Camels and learn the secrets of making the world's most unique cheeses. The cost is $80 per person. Bookings are required two days before. Log onto www.summerlandcamels.com.au.

40) Play with your Food

When: July 4 from 10am-1pm at Black Hall Kalbar, 87 George St, Kalbar.

CREATE your own Scenic Rim inspired artwork with visual artist and qualified teacher Nikki Malone. Explore different drawing and painting mediums and be inspired by the abundance of fresh local food in the Scenic Rim. Suitable for children aged 9-15. The cost is $78 per child and includes materials and lunch. Bookings are essential. Log onto Eventbrite and search Play with your Food.

The characters Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) in a scene from the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. Supplied by Disney. Disney

When: June 29 to July 3 from 11am-2pm at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

PLAY your way through the Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Interactive Zone, with a Bo Peep aerial runway, carnival game and a build your own toy area. No bookings are required, just turn up. It is free to attend.

42) Burton's Circus

When: June 28 to July 21 at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

BE entertained by a two-hour production that boasts acrobats, aerial artistry, clown antics, and double wheel of destiny. Tickets from $25. For more information and to book your tickets, log onto www.burtoncircus.com.

43) Australia Geographic star gazing night

When: July 4 from 6-9pm at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

LET the pros help you focus on the moon with a range of quality telescopes. Find the area near the fountain at Orion Springfield Central Thursday. It is free to attend.

44) Holiday dance program

When: July 1-4 at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

PRESTIGE Dance Centre have holiday classes to suit all ages from toddlers through to adults. Find out class times and styles at www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au.

45) Spendless Shoes' craft workshop

When: July 8-10 from 10am-1pm at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

VISIT these workshops and decorate your own notebook to take home. Find the area set up near Spendless Shoes. No bookings are required. Prices vary depending on age group.

46) Kids yoga community

When: Daily at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

THE team at Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre will have daily classes and themes promoting wellbeing, mindfulness, balance, focus, resilience and much more in a fun and encouraging environment. See full pricing at www.reviveyogacentre.com.au.

47) Eye spy hunt

When: Daily at the Springfield Central Library, Main St, Springfield Central.

JOIN Springfield Central Library as you hunt through the library and solve the mystery. All completed entries also go in the draw for a great prize. Suitable for ages 5-17 years. During the library opening hours anytime over the school holidays. No bookings are required and it is free to participate.

48) Boost Juice Workshop

When: July 9 at 9am and 10am at Orion Springfield Central, Main St, Springfield Central.

THIS healthy activity will teach your kids how to make their very own smoothie. The cost is $7. To book, log onto www.orionspringfieldcentral.com.au.