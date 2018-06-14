Your spare winter clothes are needed at Vinnies

Ut Nguyen and Janelle Stephan are Vinnies volunteers who are encoraging people to donate to their winter appeal.

Ut Nguyen and Janelle Stephan are Vinnies volunteers who are encoraging people to donate to their winter appeal. Cordell Richardson

GOT any spare jumpers or jackets? Vinnies is looking for a helping hand from the public to keep the community rugged up this winter.

They're calling for donations of blankets and warm clothes to keep people, who can't afford new ones, warm.

While Christmas is a peak period for donations, Vinnies Western Diocese Retail Operations Manager Liz Ward said Vinnies is keen to keep plenty of quality winter items in stock.

"Winter is a time where families in need are on the lookout for blankets and warm clothes, but we find in winter that donations can tend to drop off,” she said.

With cooler months ahead, Ms Ward said donations are critical at this time of year.

"We are seeing an increase in people coming into our shops looking for warm clothing, whether that be jumpers, jackets or beanies.

"We are calling for the public to give any of their quality winter items that they no longer use a new life, because the need is there.

"We need clean winter clothing in good condition, especially men's and women's long pants.

"We are also needing knitwear, tops, jackets and shoes at present.”

Ms Ward it was important for people to remember that donating to Vinnies helps the charity fund its many services and programs that assist struggling Queenslanders.

"We rely on the generosity of the public and every dollar spent in a Vinnies shop goes back into the local community,” she said.

"If people in need come into the shops looking for warm clothes we are able to connect them to our Vinnies Helpline so they can get gift cards to our shops so they can select what they require.”

And the best way for people to donate is in person.

"We always encourage people to donate in the shop during opening hours wherever possible as many of our shops are now open on weekends.”

To find the nearest Vinnies shop and its opening hours head to https://www.vinnies.org.au/shops