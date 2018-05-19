Menu
CONSTRUCTION: About $1 billion will be injected into the Helidon to Calvert section to accommodate double-stack freight trains up to 1.8km long.
News

Your say wanted as nation's $8.4b project rolls into Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
19th May 2018 12:09 AM
PUBLIC information sessions will be held for Ipswich residents to learn about the "once-in-a-generation" infrastructure project slated to be built in the region.

At an estimated cost of $8.4 billion, the Inland Rail Project will connect regional Australia to domestic and international markets, transforming the way freight is moved around the country.

The Helidon-to-Calvert and Calvert-to-Kagaru sections of the project both run through Ipswich.

About $1 billion will be injected into the Helidon to Calvert section to accommodate double-stack freight trains up to 1.8km long.

Work will involve building a tunnel, rail infrastructure and create 1800 jobs during the construction period.

About $1.2 billion will be invested to upgrade the Calvert to Kagaru section.

The Ipswich City Council has thrown its initial support behind the project.

About 1200km of the existing rail corridor will be used and about 500km of new track will be built.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation is holding community consultations to inform development of the feasibility designs and environmental impact statements for sections of the project.

Community members and businesses are invited to attend the consultation sessions.

An information event will be held at Grandchester Community Hall on May 16 from 9am to noon.

Another will be held at the Rosewood Bowls Club on May 31 from 4pm to 7pm.

On June 9, from 9am to noon, the consultation event will be held at Peak Crossing Hall.

