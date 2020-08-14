Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: ‘Time to stamp out NRL’s dobbers and hypocrites’

14th Aug 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS comment on an opinion piece criticising people who dobbed in NRL COVID rule breakers.

"The fact is because of this intense scrutiny the majority of NRL players today are far better behaved than at any time in the game's history," the article said.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"The Broncos player's don't care, they'd probably be happy to see the comp shutdown before they get the wooden spoon." Phillip Winters

 

"Not the right thing really, these people getting special treatment … being able to avoid the norm that everybody else has to go through." Richard Wakefield

 

"No they should be sent home and banned for the rest of the season." Jay Miller

 

"They're incapable of following basic rules; no socialising & keep their distance." Pamela Rooney

 

"No one deserves special treatment. We are all involved in these times." Warren O'Rourke

 

"No, they don't deserve special treatment." Toni West

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fcletters fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        Premium Content Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

        News A new retail complex with accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is planned for Ipswich. Here’s what the plans show.

        Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        Premium Content Multimillion-dollar expansion set for Springfield campus

        News The expansion is the biggest project to be undertaken at the Springfield campus...

        Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        Premium Content Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

        News The three teens were arrested following a car being left to burn in the middle of...

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade