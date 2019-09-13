YOUR SAY: New-look needed for Ipswich's favourite attraction

HAVE YOUR SAY: Nicole Richards and Paige Wilson of Ipswich Nature Centre with dingos Lola and Moose.

FROM this Saturday, you'll get to have your say on one of Ipswich's most loved attractions - the Ipswich Nature Centre.

A survey will be conducted by Earth Check as part of an economic impact study required to see the Nature Centre upgraded with the support of state or federal government funding.

The nature centre opened in 1999 and welcomes about 250,000 tourists every year.

It is the oldest and only free zoo in southeast Queensland but has had no major updates in more than a decade.

Ipswich City Council Community, Cultural and Economic Development general manager Ben Pole said the masterplan for the upgrade included expanding the Nature Centre and creating a riverine and wetland area, forests, a nocturnal enclosure and backyard animal precinct.

"A koala and platypus enclosure are also part of the $9 million upgrade to keep pace with increased visitation,” he said.

People exiting and entering the Nature Centre will have the opportunity to undertake the survey on Saturdays leading up to the September school holidays, as well as during the holidays and online at any time.

By undertaking the survey, people have the chance to win one of 10 family passes to an animal encounters experience at the Nature Centre which includes the chance to feed the adorable barnyard animals, pet a reptile and learn about Bilby conservation.

Take the survey at www.discoveripswich.com.au/zoo from Saturday.