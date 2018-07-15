Menu
YOUR PHOTOS: Weekend cold snap breaks four-year record

Emma Clarke
15th Jul 2018 10:44 AM

IPSWICH families were waking up to frost, frozen washing on the line and icy windscreens this weekend as temperatures dropped down to below -2C.

Temperatures were as low as -2.7C on Saturday morning while this morning dropped down to -2.2C.

The last time it was this cold in Ipswich was on July 9, 2014 while the all-time record for the coldest day was set on August 8, 1995 at -4.9C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said a combination of dry air, clear skies, long nights and light winds was contributing to the cold snap.

"We're in the middle of a big area of high pressure with a very dry air mass and this is causing clear and dry conditions with very light winds," Mr Banks said.

"All of these things together are conspiring to give us some very cold nights.

"We're a few weeks past the winter solstice but the nights are still fairly long and that gives the ground the chance to get colder."

Mr Banks said the working week would remain cool, but not quite as fresh as the weekend's cold snap.

He said the day time would be mostly fine and with sunny skies.

On Monday morning, temperatures will drop down to 2C with day time maximums of 24C while on Tuesday temperatures will range between 1C and 25C.

Morning frost is expected on both days.

