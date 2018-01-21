Menu
Your name can predict your success

by Pilar Mitchell

As parents, we dream about our kids' futures constantly. What kind of surgeon will she be? How many universities will name buildings after him?

Now our dreams can get a lot more detailed. Job search site Adzuna pulled the data from half a million CVs to work out an average salary for the most popular names: 10 boys' names and 10 girls' names. So if you've got a little Oscar or Muhammad or Mia at home, now you'll know their future earning potential.

Oscar and Lily will be minted

Of the boys, Oscar and George were the highest earners, at $65,566 and $64,769 respectively. Lily is the highest earner amongst the girls, but interestingly she only makes $53,480 or 18 per cent less than the highest-earning boy.

While Oscar, George and Lily are Australia's future lawyers and bankers, Olivia and Jack will probably be artists. And if they are artists, salaries of $45,134 (Olivia) and $51,601 (Jack) aren't too shabby, but they're not going to get those kids a mortgage in any capital city.

While we know that this is a small dataset, and there's no way to tell what kinds of work each Thomas or Emily or Amelia do, we couldn't help notice the pay discrepancies between the boys and girls.

Jack, the lowest male earner only made $2000 less than Lily, the highest female earner. The range of earnings between the highest and lowest was also interesting. The girls' salaries spanned a $8000 gap, while the difference between the highest and lowest boys was nearly $14,000.

Kidspot

Noah, Isla and Ava appeared in the top 20 names, but there wasn't enough data to determine their future salaries. Photo: The Knowledge Academy

What's in a middle initial?
Picking the right first name isn't the only way to improve chances of career success. It's also about giving kids a middle name.

According to research by the European Journal of Social Psychology, what the middle name is doesn't matter so much, as long as there is one.

Participants in the study judged strangers with a middle initial as smarter, more eloquent and qualified than those without. If the names had more than one middle initial, they were perceived as being even more accomplished.

"Middle name initials often appear in formal contexts, especially when people refer to intellectual achievements," the study said, and so we associate middle initials with success.

Tommy will beat out Jess for the job

What about nicknames? Apparently Tommy is good, but Jess not so much.

A LinkedIn study found that men using nicknames would improve their job prospects, while the opposite effect was true when women used nicknames.

Men use abbreviations to seem more open and friendly, while female CEOs use their full name to "project a more professional image," Dr Frank Nuessel said.

So among friends and family, a name like Izzy is fine, but she better be "Isabella" at work.

