Your last chance to take up $1 offer

TODAY is the final day to take advantage of our $1 a day subscription offer.

That $1 a day gets you unlimited digital access to the Queensland Times, the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ plus the QT newspaper delivered to your door six days a week.

The deal gives you open access to the latest news and current affairs, sport, business, entertainment and more. But today is the last day it's on offer.

Offer stands at $1 a day for the first six months with a $28 minimum spend.

If you're a digital-only reader, you can pay 50c a day to have the unrestricted digital access without the paper home delivery. Minimum spend $14. For more information and full terms and conditions, head to www.qt.com.au/ hotoffer or phone 1300 361 604.