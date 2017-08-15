Your last chance to put mayoral candidates on the spot

TONIGHT is your chance to find out the answers to your burning questions at the QT's final mayoral candidate forum.

And if it is anything like last week's forum at the Pig and Whistle, Redbank Plains, there will be plenty of passion from the candidates and the public when we put your questions to them.

Our first forum got some very real and very public commitments from some of our candidates, including support of a wider investigation into the Ipswich City Council and support of a flood evacuation centre at the showgrounds.

Tonight, we'll have fresh questions so even if you attended Thursday's forum, there will be new information for you at this one.

The candidates will get a few minutes at the top to tell us their message.

The rest of the evening consists of questions devised by the QT and its readers and questions from the floor.

And there's been no shortage of questions flooding in from readers.

The candidates do not get the questions in advance so they have to think on their feet.

Tonight's forum is at Springfield USQ Campus Auditorium at 37 Sinnathamby Boulevard, Springfield Central, 6.30pm sharp.

If you have a question email it to shannon. newley@qt.com.au before noon today.

If you can't make it to a forum, catch it live on Tuesday at; www.qt.com.au, https://livestream.com/ accounts/5563062/events /7641113 or https://www.facebook. com/phoenix mediahub/, on Phoenix Radio Australia at www.phoenixradio.com.au or via tunein Radio App and searching for Phoenix Radio Online, Brisbane Youth Radio on DAB+ Digital Radio, Switch 1197am and Valley FM 959.